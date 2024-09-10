Of all the shows out there that are keeping audiences waiting with bated breath for their next season, Mike White and HBO’s The White Lotus may very well be at the top of that list. Following an incredible critical and audience response after its first season in 2021, the second season rolled out a year and a half later in late 2022. Now, it’s been nearly 2 years since audiences checked in with Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and the rest of the stacked cast at the titular resort’s Italian location, and we’re ready for more. We know that filming for Season 3, which will take place in Thailand, has recently wrapped, with newcomers like Jason Isaacs (The OA) and Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) having nothing but positive things to say about the experience. Still, because we’ve been largely kept in the dark about the new characters and how their lives will intertwine, there’s so much left to be learned about Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Taking some time to swing by Collider Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to celebrate the debut screening of their upcoming movie, Triumph, The White Lotus star, Julian Kostov, sat down with Perri Nemiroff to gush about the show’s third installment. Keeping it tight-lipped when it came to a deeper description, Kostov confirmed that his character would, in fact, be Russian, adding, “There’s gonna be a lot of surprises, I think.” The Shadow and Bone alum also teased the power of the production’s ensemble cast, noting that, while he couldn’t point to one singular performance, they were all standout in his eyes. He told Collider:

“I don't know if I can single anyone out, and I got to work with quite a few people. I can't separate them. Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, they're incredible, and they're so good in this. You're gonna die.”

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3’s Killer Cast

Just like they did for the first two seasons, White and his casting team left no stone unturned and no star unsought when they lined up the call sheet for Season 3 of The White Lotus. Along with Kostov, Coon, Bibb, Monaghan, Isaacs, and Goggins, audiences can also expect to watch exceptional performances from Parker Posey (Waiting for Guffman), Patrick Schwarzenegger (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez), Christian Friedel (Babylon Berlin), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), Sam Nivola (White Noise), and more, including Natasha Rothwell (How To Die Alone) who reprises her Season 1 role as Belinda.

You can get caught up on the first two seasons of White’s award-winning dark comedy-drama with all episodes now available on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and further news out of TIFF.

