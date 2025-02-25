The White Lotus Season 3 and Moo Deng have more in common than they might know. The third installment of the hit series is set in Thailand, the home country of pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng. The White Lotus has always set the internet ablaze on Sundays with theories and reactions when new episodes debut on HBO and Max, similar to when Moo Deng was first introduced to the internet. Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook play the Ratliff siblings, Lochlan and Piper. Before attending The White Lotus Season 3 premiere, the actors visited Khao Kheow Open Zoo, where Moo Deng lives, and saw for themselves the beloved hippo. A video of the interaction was shared, showing the trip to the zoo and the unfolding interaction.

In the video below, Nivola and Catherine Hook banter about who's actually at the zoo to see the hippo. "Sam was so excited yesterday when he found out we were coming here," Catherine Hook says, revealing her excitement to see her costar meet Moo Deng. "I was so stoked. I went to the gym just to look good for Moo," Nivola jokes. Both actors fan out over Moo Deng when they finally arrive at the zoo, and the hippo comes out to play. They even meet Moo's parents. Nivola and Catherine Hook engage in a trivia session where they guess correctly that Moo Deng is herbivorous. They learn the meaning of the hippo's name and the species' closest relative. Despite their best attempts to invite her to The White Lotus premiere, Moo Deng is comfortable where she is. They don't leave empty-handed, as they're given some Moo Deng merch.

'The White Lotus' Goes to Thailand for Season 3

In Season 3, "The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," reads the official logline. The anthology series enlists a new cast for the season consisting of Catherine Hook, Nivola, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. Natasha Rothwell returns after starring in Season 1. The series, created, written, and directed by Mike White, will return for Season 4 following an early renewal.

New episodes of the eight-episode third season air on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.