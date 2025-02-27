It looks like this vacation will pay off. A little over a week ago, the highly anticipated Season 3 of the HBO series The White Lotus debuted its first episode, and the numbers were pretty impressive: the Mike White (Enlightened) series managed to attract over 2 million viewers across linear HBO network and its streaming platform Max. However, a week's worth of performance has shown that there's an even bigger portion of the audience that watches the episode a few days later or waits to see everyone's reaction before pressing play. The first episode tripled its viewing numbers by the time Episode 2 debuted.

According to The Wrap, the debut episode "Same Spirits, New Forms" shot up to 10.2 million viewers in the U.S. This is more than a 90% increase when you compare it to the series' Season 2 premiere, which raked in 5.3 million viewers. One of the reasons for the significant increase may be anticipation: fans of the series had to wait three years to check out what happens next in the White Lotus wellness center in Thailand. Another possible reason for the popularity of the episode is a lot more risqué, because series star Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) makes his debut on the show with a full-frontal nude scene, and it had the internet talking about it for a week.

The follow-up episode, titled "Special Treatments," also had an excellent performance. It had over 3 million viewers on Sunday, which means that more people were watching live than on the season premiere. Should the viewing numbers escalate accordingly throughout the week, it's possible that the HBO show becomes – once again – one of the hit titles for the network. Not by chance, the series scored an early renewal for Season 4 before Season 3 even premiered.

What Happened In 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Episode 1?