Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5.Who knew the drop of a jaw and a quiet "mmhhm" could send audiences reeling, and without a doubt, secure an Emmy nomination. Walton Goggins just gave the television performance of the year opposite an equally sensational Sam Rockwell, and together, they have rocked audiences with their spellbinding, strange scene in The White Lotus, Season 3. After a slow-burning season so far, The White Lotus has finally arrived at its big, viral moment, and it more than delivers.

After this past Sunday night’s episode, which was filled with drugs, parties, and even some incest, "Full-Moon Party''s' most buzzed-about scene features a fantastic Goggins, and surprise guest star, Rockwell, having an intimate, shocking conversation at a restaurant in Bangkok. It caught audiences off guard due to the graphic and frank nature of Rockwell's monologue about sex and addiction, but even more so for how Goggins was able to turn something so dark into a masterclass of comedy. Reacting silently to bomb after bomb that Rockwell's character dropped ensures it is the scene of the season, and Goggins is the true MVP of Mike White's masterpiece.

Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell's Scene Elevates Season 3 to New Heights