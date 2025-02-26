[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The White Lotus.]

Summary In Season 3 of the HBO series 'The White Lotus,' the deep connection between Rick and Chelsea transcends age and trivial concerns, and is instead focused on their timeless love.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood wanted the intimacy in their sex scene to transcend cliches.

Chelsea urges Rick to communicate, which seems to be something he has great difficulty with.

From writer/director Mike White, the eight-episode third season of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at an exclusive Thai resort, where rest, relaxation and pampering are plentiful. Two of the guests include Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) and his free-spirited much younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who is much more excited to be on their current trip than her boyfriend. While the deep connection they share has gotten them to this moment, the fact that Rick has been distracted since they arrived has frustrated Chelsea and made her wonder what’s really going on with him.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Goggins talked about what has led Rick to this moment with his girlfriend, the fact that he’s keeping his true intentions from Chelsea, their timeless love for each other, working out the sex scene with White and their intimacy coordinator, wanting to transcend their connection, and the difference we’ll see in Rick, as he continues to evolve this season.

‘The White Lotus’ Walton Goggins Believes the Love Between Rick and Chelsea is Timeless

“They connect on a very deep level, in a place where there are no words."