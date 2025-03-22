The White Lotus is a black comedy anthology series that follows the lives of a group of tourists as they spend a week at the eponymous resort. Each season features an ensemble cast of performers, including actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, and Alexandra Daddario. The White Lotus is notorious for subtle writing that employs layered subtext to satirize and comment on various aspects of contemporary culture.

Season 3, like its predecessors, features a slew of wild moments that range from absolutely shocking and jaw-dropping, to simply hilarious. But with its phenomenal writing, each moment is imbued with profound significance. From Frank's (Sam Rockwell) shocking monologue, to Rick's (Walton Goggins) release of venomous snakes, these are the wildest moments of season three so far.