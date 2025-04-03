This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

With The White Lotus Season 3 set to reach the finishing line in only a few days, fans are sure to be left wanting more and more. Unfortunately, the next chapter is not due for release anytime soon, and on top of that, we already have a not-so-pleasing update about a major player in the series courtesy of The New York Times. It appears that the acclaimed composer of the dark comedy Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, who has won three Emmy Awards for his work on the show, won’t return for Season 4, as confirmed in his interview with the outlet.

As described by Tapia de Veer, his sudden exit is due to “creative disagreements” with creator and director Mike White that began during Season 1 of The White Lotus. As it happens, the show’s creative team constantly asked for music that was “more upbeat and less experimental” than what the composer wanted to produce. “I feel like this was, you know, a rock ’n’ roll band story,” Tapia de Veer opined. “I was like, OK, this is like a rock band I’ve been in before where the guitar player doesn’t understand the singer at all.”

News of the 51-year-old composer’s departure is not new to The White Lotus team, as he announced it to them several months ago. But, he also failed to inform White at the time “for various reasons,” including wanting to tell the creator “just at the end for the shock and whatever.” Eventually, White heard about his impending exit, which is not surprising since Tapia de Veer had literally already told everyone involved behind the scenes of the show without thinking that they would spill.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Theme Song Would’ve Had Those Ooh-loo-loo-loos