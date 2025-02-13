HBO’s hit series The White Lotus is packing its bags for another depraved, dramatic and demented getaway, and this time, it’s heading back to familiar ground, or at least in spirit. Season 4 of Mike White’s Emmy-winning satire that involves awful people doing awful things and suffering as a result of it is set to begin filming soon, and while each season has taken audiences to a new luxurious locale, the next installment looks like it's going to revisit some of the show’s signature themes but in a location we've seen before.

That's right, pack your designer luggage that you'll probably never see again after you're inevitably killed in a luxury hotel, as The White Lotus is heading back to Europe. After a detour to Thailand for its upcoming third season, it's heading back to the continent that gave us the most scandalous and scintillating season yet.

Speaking at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere, HBO’s Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, confirmed that Season 4 will mark the series’ return to Europe, though she kept details of the exact location under wraps.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Orsi did cover her bases after that, by saying that a return to Europe was “likely,” adding that “some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting.”

What Can We Expect From 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

Orsi has Italian heritage, so with the upcoming season set in home territory, it's understandable that she'd be a little bit biased, but even still, her enthusiasm for the season — which has a stunning, certified fresh rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes — was looking like the best yet.

“I called Casey after the finale, and I said, I don’t know how Mike could ever top what he’s achieved here,” she said. “It is an incredible season of television, a piece of cinema. He’s outdone himself exponentially, I’m really blown away by what he’s accomplished with this. Each season always has something to say but there’s a profound quality about this season that feels unlike anything else he’s explored. It’s a tall order for the future.”

The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on HBO and Max on February 16. Episodes will air weekly on Sundays.