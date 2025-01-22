We’re just a little less than a month out from the February 16 arrival of Season 3 of The White Lotus and HBO has announced that a fourth season is in the works. You know it’s going to be a good one when the network pulls the trigger in advance, so we’re looking even more forward to the Mike White-created, award-winning series. Of course, at this time, no further details have been shared surrounding the location, plot, or ensemble that will help shape the fourth season, nor do we have a release window, but it’s great to know that Season 3 won’t be the end of the road. The debut season introduced audiences to the titular lavish resort’s Hawaii location while the second hopped across the pond to Italy. As we look to the third season, we’re planning an escape to Thailand with yet another stacked cast of stars.

The first season featured the talents of Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge, the latter of which returned to reprise her fan-favorite role in the follow-up installment which also included names such as Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Michael Imperioli. This time around, a slew of new faces are checking into the Thai location with an overflowing call sheet filled with the likes of Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sam Nivola, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Lek Patravadi, Aimee Lou Wood, and Tayme Thapthimthong, with Season 1 favorite, Nathasha Rothwell, reprising her role as Belinda.

What Is ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3’ About?

As far as the plot is concerned, we can expect more rich people with poor behavior acting entitled and taking their privilege to new heights with a new staff forced to take care of their every wish. Season 3 star, Carrie Coon, previously gave Vanity Fair a short but sweet glimpse into the overarching theme of the upcoming episodes, teasing,

“Of course, he’s satirizing rich white people, and he’s doing it very well. He’s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country.”

Season 3 of The White Lotus arrives on Sunday, February 16 on HBO with streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Season 4 and catch up on the first two seasons now on the network’s streaming platform.

