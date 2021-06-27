An official trailer and poster have arrived for HBO's new 6-episode limited series, The White Lotus, which depicts a week in the life of the guests and staff of an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they all begin to mentally unravel.

The limited series is created, written, and directed by Mike White, who created another HBO series titled Enlightened starring Laura Dern. The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett (HBO’s Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (HBO’s True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (HBO’s Girls), Brittany O'Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (War for the Planet of the Apes).

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series was released a few weeks back, but this new official trailer gives viewers a better idea of the overall vibe of White's latest project. The official trailer starts off with Bartlett's character, who is the resort manager, excitedly welcoming his guests to the hotel. The guests include a newlywed couple whose honeymoon is crashed by the groom's mother, a man who fears he may have cancer, and a lonely woman who enjoys her professional massage so much she asks the masseuse out for dinner. As the trailer goes on, Bartlett's character becomes less warm. By the end, everyone seems to be losing their mind.

On top of the star-studded main cast, the limited series boasts several impressive guest stars as well. The recurring cast includes Molly Shannon (HBO’s Divorce), Jon Gries (Dream Corp LLC), Jolene Purdy (WandaVision), Kekoa Kekumano (Aquaman), and Lukas Gage (HBO’s Euphoria). With such talent attached, it's almost a shame that there will only be six episodes of The White Lotus. Although, HBO is notorious for renewing shows that were previously announced as limited series' for a second batch of episodes.

Big Little Lies originally premiered in 2017 as a miniseries but was given a second season because of its popularity. Only time will tell if the same will occur with The White Lotus. HBO seems to be on a roll with limited series' as of late, with Mare of Easttown airing on the network from April to May. Since Mike White has already had success with HBO and the cast is full of familiar and talented faces, it seems likely that The White Lotus has all the ingredients needed to become a hit.

The White Lotus premieres on July 11 on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the official trailer and poster below:

