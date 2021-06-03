HBO has released the first official trailer for upcoming series The White Lotus, created, written and directed by Mike White — who was previously responsible for the beginning of the Laura Dernaissance with his previous HBO show Enlightened, which ran for two seasons. This is White's first return to the small screen since, for which he also serves as executive producer in addition to his other triple threat credits.

From the looks of the trailer, we'll be getting the same darkly comedic feeling that Enlightened was known for — albeit with the fun of an ensemble cast, which enables the series to tell a lot of varying stories about the people who find themselves spending a week in what should be, by all accounts, a relaxing location. Seeing Connie Britton and Steve Zahn as beleaguered marrieds alone, as well as Jennifer Coolidge doing what she does best, is definitely worth the price of admission.

In addition to Britton, Zahn, and Coolidge, The White Lotus stars Murray Barlett (Looking), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). The limited series will consist of six hour-long episodes.

The White Lotus premieres July 11 on HBO and will later be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the first teaser trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The White Lotus:

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

