Fans of classic films and weird musicals are going to want to mark down June 21st in their calendars as, on that day, they have an appointment with The Wicker Man. Celebrating the film’s 50th anniversary, Studiocanal UK has announced that the movie will be receiving the 4K treatment for one night only on the big screen. Unfortunately, the invitation is only for those living in the UK, with no screenings announced for those of us in the US, so our readers across the pond better enjoy it for the rest of us! The announcement comes just weeks after the reveal that the film would be receiving a dazzling 4K UHD makeover for your at-home viewing pleasure - which should soften the blow for those of us outside the UK.

A mix of horror, paganism, and music describe this timeless classic of a police officer in over his head. After receiving news that a young woman has gone missing from a tiny island off the coast of Scotland called Summerisle, Sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) travels by plane to investigate the strange occurrence. A devout Christian, the inhabitants’ pagan ways shock and disgust the police officer as he finds himself the mouse trapped in a maze without fully understanding the severe implications. Christopher Lee stars as the island’s leader with Britt Ekland playing the seductive innkeeper’s daughter. The film also features appearances from Ingrid Pitt, Diane Cilento, Ian Campbell, and Lindsay Kemp.

A killer decade to be a horror fan, The Wicker Man preceded titles like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Tenant, Halloween, Alien, Dawn of the Dead, Jaws, The Omen, Eraserhead, Carrie, The Hills Have Eyes, and Suspiria - truly an amazing few years to go to the cinema. As of late, the cult-following surrounding The Wicker Man has picked up steam with Andy Serkis recently revealing that his production company would back a TV adaptation.

But, What About Nicolas Cage?

Yes! If you’ve heard of The Wicker Man, there’s a high chance that the first place your brain jumps to is THE BEES! Back in 2006, Neil LaBute set out to make a revamped version of the original movie that featured Cage as a police officer once again investigating the disappearance of a young girl but this time on an island off the Pacific Northwest. The film is a cult classic for many reasons (one of them being a scene in which Cage is dressed as a bear and cold-cocks a woman in the face), but its underlying anti-feminist stance is perhaps a reason that it didn’t perform so well at the box office.

While Cage’s version of The Wicker Man may not be coming to a theater near you in 4K anytime soon, if you’re in the UK be sure to grab tickets here for a one-night-only opportunity to see the original film like you never have before. Check out a trailer for The Wicker Man below.