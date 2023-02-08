According to journalist Allan Brown's definitive book, The Wicker Man faced a lot of low-budget difficulties once the footage was in the can, between disinterested studio heads, cutting room culls and runtime issues. Although it didn’t attract any controversy that required cuts to be made, unimpressed execs declared it too long - and in some cases, too dull - forcing a last-minute scramble to edit it down to a state acceptable for double feature. Because of this, there have been up to four different versions of the movie to exist over the years, with the original theatrical cut clocking in at around 87 minutes, and some sources telling of a long-lost 102-minute version. Indeed, production stills in Allan Brown’s book on The Wicker Man indicate a number of scenes that remain unaccounted for in existing cuts. While director Robin Hardy and others made a number of efforts at restoration over the years, culminating in the so-called Final Cut released in 2013, none of these has ever fully encapsulated what the movie set out to be. The restored scenes do, however, see the film flourish, and offer some intriguing depth to an already compelling story.

The Original Opening Scene Tells Us More About Howie

Usually, The Wicker Man jumps straight into the action, with Howie (Edward Woodward) starting up his plane and heading off to Summerisle. However, the original opening sequence establishes Howie’s character and his position as a policeman before he sets off on his doomed quest. He is just as cold and disdainful towards his fellow officers, and his morals are heavily guided by his staunch Christianity, much to the amusement of others. Even in his own environment, he is completely out of place, to the point of being a laughingstock. Those around him find his dedication to conservative values and sexual purity laughable; he is a relic of a bygone era, stuck in a time when people like to drink, go out on the pull, and just live a bit. It makes sense here that Howie feels all the more determined to do things his way, the right way, and that his trip to Summerisle will be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Although the cut opening scenes of Howie on the mainland offer a look at his place in everyday life and the power dynamics of his existence - as well as establishing his frigidity in the bedroom - there is something to be said for the movie starting as Howie’s journey starts. This way, he feels completely out of his element, without allies and surrounded by suspicious strangers. He is both literally and figuratively cut off from his world, and in a position that often relies on the support of colleagues, the prospect of any backup is distant at best.

The "Gently Johnny" Scene

This missing scene is perhaps the most valuable in setting the scene and introducing the themes of the story. The pub band plays another beautiful folk tune, titled "Gently Johnny," this time performed in person by Paul Giovanni, the movie’s songwriter. They sit in one of the downstairs rooms of the pub, softly performing a song about a gigolo, while the rest of the patrons join in reverence. Some sing along, others just tap the beat on tabletops, but all are united in their observance. Clearly, this is an important ritual to them, drawing on the themes of the Mayday holiday they are about to celebrate: it is all about sex, passion, and reproduction.

The singular drawback of this scene’s inclusion is the much earlier introduction of Christopher Lee’s Lord Summerisle, who has accompanied a young man to The Green Man pub to offer the youth up as “a sacrifice for Aphrodite.” What this really means is that the kid gets to spend a night of passion with Britt Ekland, and when it comes to being offered up as a sacrifice, that is about as good as it gets. Though this introduction shows him as a wise and mysterious figure, his jumping out at Howie halfway through the original cut of the movie really helps to emphasize the idea that the copper is being watched all the time, and isn’t nearly as sharp as he thinks he is.

RELATED: How 'The Wicker Man' Changed Horror Movies Forever

The young man ventures into the pub, and Summerisle stands out in the moonlight, peacefully admiring the ways of the animals and simultaneously admonishing Howie’s blind faith and pitiful groveling at the feet of a cruel god. His monologue demonstrates an affinity for a simpler, more naturalistic way of life - one that is so primitive that it has yet to lose itself to the wrath of religion. Of course, this is the biggest insult to Howie of all and helps to establish the conflict between Christianity and Paganism. This scene shows Howie being personally attacked from all angles. While Summerisle is outside, showing off some omniscient knowledge of Howie’s piousness, Willow and her young gentleman caller are getting it on in the next room, with very little regard for thin walls or banging bedposts. He spends an uncomfortable night tossing, turning, and doing everything he can to ignore the ecstatic moans coming from next door. As we later find out, Howie is still a virgin because of his religious beliefs, and the islanders know this. So while Willow’s famous naked dance scene is really the pivotal sexual challenge for Howie in the story, "Gently Johnny" is the warm-up act that gauges Howie’s convictions and attitudes towards sexuality and really establishes just how opposed to his beliefs the islanders are.

Image Via British Lion Films

Willow's Song Has More Context in the Director's Cut

Next to the iconic finale and Howie’s screams of, “Oh God! Oh, Jesus Christ!” easily the most remembered scene of the movie is Willow’s song. It is a pivotal moment in which Howie battles his morals and his baser desires. Willow goes to her bedroom next door to Howie’s and calls to him, as the pub band below strikes up a mesmerizing tune and she tries to seduce the police officer with magickal music. She dances around naked, knocking the beat of the song on the walls and working up a thrashing sexual tension. A shaken and very sweaty Howie finds himself lured by her energy but ends up literally tearing himself away from the wall, knowing that he must resist if he is to see the salvation he so dedicates his life to.

What makes this scene particularly interesting as part of the Director’s Cut is that much more background has been given to Willow’s character and motives by this point. Howie has already overheard the sexual ritual between her and the young man, and her position as the island’s Aphrodite, or embodiment of sensuality, has been established. She is more than just a beautiful woman, she is the sexual figurehead of Summerisle, and if anybody can successfully seduce a man, she can. So if Howie manages to resist her charms, then it is a pretty safe bet that he meets the requirements of the sacrificial lamb.

"The Tinker of Rye" And Christopher Lee's Singing

If there’s one thing The Wicker Man has no shortage of, it’s folk songs about sex, and the second additional song from the Director’s Cut is no exception. "The Tinker of Rye" is, in keeping with the rest of Paul Giovanni’s music, a cheeky little ballad full of innuendo, about a woman propositioning a traveling tinker. It’s the extended version of an existing scene, in which a furious Howie storms into Summerisle’s castle to confront him about the hare he has found in Rowan’s grave. In the shorter cut, he finds Summerisle playing piano while Miss Rose sings, and lobs the dead animal at their feet, bringing the festivity to an abrupt halt; when he later leaves, Summerisle resumes the song and sits back down at the piano, ensuring Howie knows how unperturbed they are by him. In the Director’s Cut, however, much more of the song is performed. While it doesn’t really add much to the story or the pacing, it does serve at least two important functions: the first being to keep Howie constantly surrounded by sex and hedonism, no matter where he goes or what he does; the second being to showcase Christopher Lee’s sensational baritone singing voice. If for no other reason, the longer cut of the movie is worth watching just for the exquisite, rich vocals of Lee.

Image via British Lions Films

Meeting the Island Doctor

Throughout Howie’s stay on Summerisle, he consults with a number of islanders in his mission to find Rowan, including the librarian, the groundskeeper, and the chemist/photographer. One such meeting that the theatrical cut is missing is that of Howie meeting the local doctor, who is far from pleased that a pushy policeman is keeping him from his dinner. By this point, the locals’ story has gone like this: first nobody knows or recognizes Rowan, then they do, but reveal that she is recently deceased, but no one can tell him how she died. He hopes to find out from the doctor.

Interestingly, this is a scene that was reformed for Neil LaBute’s 2005 Nic Cage remake, suggesting that the writers consulted the fuller cut of the original when devising their own script. Of course, as is the case with the entire remake, the tone and delivery completely derails the whole scene and makes it seem corny, perhaps even campy. But back to the 1973 movie; John Sharp plays Dr. Ewan as a blustering old so-and-so who has even less time for Howie than the rest of the islanders and only wants to get home to his dinner. In fact, he is so flippant about the whole matter that he makes an off-color remark about Rowan’s death by fire, and how his supper will meet the same fate if he doesn’t get home immediately. Such contentiousness from a professional figure he should be able to consult with puts Howie’s back up further and quite possibly confirms to him that everybody on the island is “mad” or playing with him.

Piecing The Wicker Man Together

According to Brown's book, The Wicker Man struggled to find its place immediately upon completion, resulting in a number of people taking a look at it and making suggestions, one of which was none other than Roger Corman. When, in later years, efforts were made to restore the original version, these same people got involved. Unfortunately, Corman’s copy of the movie was long gone, and filmmaker Alex Cox once posited that some of the original negatives ended up as motorway pylons. Bits had been scattered all over the place, as is often the case with movies of its ilk and era, so bringing them all together again was the first hurdle; making it look good was the second.

It is a shame that due to the practicalities of pre-digital filming, there has been some noticeable degradation of the cut footage. Viewers of the Director’s Cut can undoubtedly spot the newly-restored scenes by their grain, color, and inconsistency. While this definitely doesn’t spoil the viewing experience, it does make for a somewhat patchwork look. Movie buffs might find this endearing, as it certainly draws attention to the age of the movie and the efforts to restore it. And given what they had to work with after all this time, it is certainly preferable to the footage being lost forever.

While there are some scenes that may never see the light of day - that may have ended up in the M4 like Cox suggested - any fan will appreciate the Director’s Cut of The Wicker Man, and indeed, any of the copious special features, commentaries and interviews that more recent DVD and Blu-Ray releases have to offer. The movie has such a rich history - wonderfully chronicled by Allan Brown in Inside The Wicker Man: How Not to Make a Cult Classic - involving so many interesting characters and developments that its intrigue will surely never wane.