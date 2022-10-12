Robin Hardy's classic horror film, The Wicker Man, is being turned into a television series almost fifty years after the film's release. According to a recent report by Deadline., the series is currently in development from Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s production company The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films (founded by Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy, and Howard Overman) who have acquired production rights from StudioCanal to rework the film into a new television series.

Whilst there is currently no news on the cast or crew, it has been confirmed that the script has been written by Urban Myth's Overman. The BAFTA-winning writer has previously worked on Misfits and War of the Worlds. Overman has revealed the new series will be different from the original film, but will “explore the same themes of sacrifice, superstition and ritual that were at its core.” The development of the series is currently in the very early stages with producers pitching the series to potential broadcasters; however, it is already being praised. Urban Myth executive Capps has called the show a “fantastic collaboration” whilst Cavendish has praised Overman’s script, revealing he has “created a bold, shocking and unique series, pulling the themes and terrifying power of the original Wicker Man into a thrilling modern setting.”

Interest in producing a reboot of 1973'sThe Wicker Man has been ongoing for many years. In 2006, a remake of the film starred Nicolas Cage, and was written and directed by Neil LaBute. The reboot drew from both the original film and the original source material, David Pinner’s novel Ritual (1967). Red Production Company, which produced the 2021 television series It’s a Sin, had shown interest in a remake after French company StudioCanal acquired the rights in 2014.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: Andy Serkis to Direct Madame Tussaud Biopic Series

The original 1973 film produced by Peter Snell, The Wicker Man, has already become a cult horror classic. Starring Edward Woodward, Diane Cilento, Christopher Lee, Ingrid Pitt, and Britt Ekland, the film followed a devout Christian police sergeant, Neil Howle (Woodward) journeying to a remote Hebridean Island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, Rowan (Geraldine Cowper). To his horror, he discovers the people of Summerisle, who claim the girl never existed, worship the pagan Celtic gods of their ancestors, which includes performing associated rituals (such as human sacrifice).

No release date has been set for the show. The Wicker Man (1973) can be viewed on Roku. Check out the trailer below: