1973's The Wicker Man, based on David Pinner's 1967 novel Ritual, is not an easy film to pigeonhole into a specific genre. At times, it's a crime thriller, a musical, a cerebral statement on religion and the masses, and, the one it fits closest to, horror. There's no gore, no jump scares, no boogeymen, and yet it earns its title as a horror, folk horror specifically, cult classic. 50 years after its release, Its influence can still be felt in today's horror movies. It poses several questions. How do you find a missing girl if there's no missing girl to be found? How do you know what's real and what's not? Can one man stay true to his faith in the face of those who openly defy it? The horror of The Wicker Man isn't even necessarily what's on screen, but what stays with you afterward.

The Wicker Man sees Officer Howie (Edward Woodward), a proper policeman and devout Christian, arrive by seaplane on Summerisle, a Scottish island. He's received a message about a missing girl and has arrived to look for her. Only no one seems to know who she is. He continues his investigation, growing more and more horrified by the hedonistic pagan rituals, overt sexuality, and the complete absence of any sign of Christianity, which sees Howie clash with the island's leader, Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee). As the islanders prepare for May Day festivities, Howie comes closer to finding out the truth, but when he finally does, it's too late. Not for the missing girl, though...

'The Wicker Man' Blurs the Line Between Reality and Fiction

Even before The Wicker Man starts, a message from the producers appears, thanking Lord Summerisle and the people of his island for cooperating in the making of the film. Right away, the film has you questioning what follows. Is it real, then? Is it fiction? Is it somewhere in between? It's a brief, surreal moment that puts the viewer right where the filmmaker wants them to be. That blending of the surreal and real continues throughout the film, with several first-person, hand-held camera shots in between standard takes. It's a simple but effective technique that keeps the viewer in a befuddled state. The story itself, with Howie's search for the girl, achieves the same. She was never on the island, she is on the island. She's missing, she's dead. She's a schoolgirl who the other students have never heard of, despite being on the school's register. It all comes together in the film's climactic ending, with (SPOILER) Howie being sacrificed in the burning Wicker Man as Lord Summerisle and the islanders sing and dance. The juxtaposition of a musical number alongside the death of a sacrificial lamb becomes the most surreal moment of the entire film, becoming the image that stays with you long after the film has ended.

'The Wicker Man' Tackles Religion

The Wicker Man stands out in the history of horror for tackling the theme of religion, setting up a conflict between Christianity and paganism. Howie is a man of Christian faith as much as he is a police officer, and everything he sees and hears is an affront to Christianity: Couples engaging in sexual acts in public areas, the maypole's representation as a phallic symbol being taught to school children, and frogs in mouths are seen as a cure for whooping cough. The locals have long abandoned the Christian God in favor of the old Celtic gods, turning to pagan rituals and bastardizing things with any connection to the Christian faith. For example, Willow (Britt Ekland) drinking from a chalice, not unlike the one Howie remembers from taking communion, or how women rub their hair on his face, an action that seemingly mocks Mary Magdalene's humble action of drying Jesus' feet with her hair. Howie himself is set up as a Christ figure, with many parallels to be made between Jesus and Howie's final moments.

The fact that The Wicker Man was released the same year as The Exorcist is an interesting one, with the latter a battle between Christianity and demons, and the former between Christianity and Paganism. The protagonists of each are stalwart defenders of their faith, forced into conflict against those who seek to destroy it. There is no moral gray in either film: you are a Christian among opposing forces, or you are not. It's a microcosm of the world at the time, one that had started turning its back on the rites and beliefs of old and toward alternative religions more frequently. What is also interesting is that neither film declares a true "winner." In The Exorcist, Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) is freed of the demon, which has left to possess Father Karras (Jason Miller), who hurls himself out of the window, taking the demon with him. Christianity wins by Regan being exorcised and Karras making himself a martyr, but then the demon wins by having taken out one of God's "holy warriors." Likewise, The Wicker Man sees Lord Summerisle and his flock successfully sacrifice Howie, with the sunrise behind the burning Wicker Man seeming to affirm their actions have pleased their gods. But as he dies, Howie cries out, cautioning that his death will accomplish nothing, and that will lead to Lord Summerisle himself being the next sacrificial lamb. He also curses the islanders, seeking God's vengeance upon them. We don't know what happens next (you can, and should, ignore the 2011 sequel The Wicker Tree — and the 2006 Nicolas Cage remake for that matter), so it is entirely possible that Howie's martyrdom does see the island fall to God's wrath. In essence, The Wicker Man leaves the viewer to make up their own mind about religion by exposing its merits and pitfalls to the extreme.

The Cast of ‘The Wicker Man’ Is Perfect

The Wicker Man wouldn't be the horror classic it is today if the cast wasn't so perfectly chosen. The various islanders always look like they are one step ahead of Howie which, as we learn, they are. It's akin to Rosemary's Baby in that regard, where the people know something that the protagonist does not. They carry on their tasks without irony, lending believability to some of the more outlandish actions, à la the aforementioned "frog in the mouth" cure. Woodward is excellent, playing a man who is utterly repulsed by the actions around him, calling them out on occasion, but doing his best to do the job he's tasked himself with. His final moments, tinged with horror, anguish, anger, and betrayal, are made more impactful through Woodward's deft handling of the character. Christopher Lee, however, steals the show. His Lord Summerisle is charming, knowledgeable, enticing, scary, and even comedic (his reply to Woodward's observation of the nude women jumping over a fire, "Naturally. It's much too dangerous to leap through a fire with your clothes on," borders on Monty Pythonesque). It's a role that easily falls into camp, especially leading the May Day procession dressed as a woman, but Lee walks the line without going over, making Lord Summerisle one of horror's great antagonists.

The Wicker Man isn't a horror film in the traditional sense of the word but it still excels at doing the job of one by unsettling the viewer and staying with them after the credits have rolled. It's truly one of film's most unique efforts, one that works on many levels and one that stands the test of time 50 years later.

Rating: A-

