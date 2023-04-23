In 1973, writer/director Robin Hardy made a real splash with his debut movie, a little old thing titled The Wicker Man. His up-and-coming horror contemporaries of the 1970s, such as Wes Craven and Tobe Hooper, had something of a slow start after their own explosive horror debuts but enjoyed long careers in the genre once they’d gained their momentum. Hardy, on the other hand, simply dropped a classic horror bomb on the world and all but disappeared again, not making another movie for 13 years. By the time he died in 2016, he had made only four movies; striking for a man who not only was a very talented director but was behind one of the most revered pictures of the genre. This is not to say, however, that the intervening years were eventless. Also an author, Hardy penned a novelization of his classic movie, and then a sequel to it. Clearly, The Wicker Man was very dear to him, and in a courtesy that audiences don’t often see in cinema, the sequel movie would be both written and directed by the person who brought the original to life some 40 years earlier. You didn’t know there was a Wicker Man sequel? You’re not alone.

It is sad that with such a legacy behind it, The Wicker Tree (2011) was a minimal affair, despite having been rumored on the internet for a while. A first attempt got canceled in the early 2000s after funding fell through, and the second go also stumbled for several years before production finally proceeded in 2009. It got a limited theatrical release two years later with very little fanfare, and a reception far from appreciative. It was truly a passion project on Hardy’s part that he just was not willing to give up on, and given he was 80 years old by the time he was back in the director’s chair, it was a heartfelt and formidable effort. True, it was not a patch on his debut movie, but despite its many flaws, there was something undeniably compelling about The Wicker Tree that a large portion of horror fans never got around to experiencing.

What is 'The Wicker Tree' About?

Image Via Anchor Bay Films

The Wicker Tree is about two young American “redeemers” (aka missionaries with no respect for others’ beliefs) who are sent to evangelize the “lordless people of Scotland.” Beth (Brittania Nicol) and Steve (Henry Garrett) are your average squeaky-clean born-agains from Texas, she is some sort of Christian country music star and he is the cowboy boyfriend. They start out performing to a sea of Stetsons in some wood-paneled community hall of a church where the pastor wears plaid and plays banjo. They do their best Disney child star impressions by flashing their purity rings and talking about all the heavenly goodness they will bring to the heathens. They arrive in Tressock, Scotland to a community they are assured will hear the good word and add to their tally of saved souls, where they are met by Sir Lachlan (Graham McTavish) and his wife Delia (Jacqueline Leonard). From the off, the Texans are framed as clueless, coathanger-grinning hicks who take everything as gospel in their blind allegiance to Christianity, while the villagers are suspiciously knowledgeable in its many discrepancies and hypocrisies, almost as if they have prepared specifically to break down their faith, or simply make them look stupid.

Now, if you were to place bets on B-plots that would come into play, it’s fair to say nobody would guess a Bond villain-style nuclear power plant that is polluting the local waters. The Nuada Power Plant (named for the sun god worshiped in the original) is spewing toxins into the atmosphere, with the apparent result of evaporating sperm and shriveling uteri, leaving the town of Tressock without any baby Pagans to carry on their traditions. That’s right, back in the ‘70s, their lame apple harvest wouldn’t improve without a virgin sacrifice, and this time around, their radiation-damaged reproductive organs won’t miraculously heal until some pathetically chaste chancer is placed upon the altar. But so ingrained is that classic southern charm of theirs that Beth and Steve are willing to take part in any tradition as long as it makes them look like courteous visitors.

The Sequel Doesn't Live Up to 'The Wicker Man'

Image Via Anchor Bay Films

For all of Hardy’s proven directorial prowess, The Wicker Tree is not a very good-looking or well-structured movie. There are a few nice shots that feel like tributes to the original in their composition, but the whole movie is tinged with questionable lighting choices that make everything look flat, dull, and not as ethereal as intended. In fact, the strange color balance, day-for-night shooting, and overexposed lighting have the unfortunate effect of making scenes look as if they have been poorly green-screened. Another strange choice is the inclusion of a local madman with a crow companion, and action is occasionally shown from the crow’s perspective, complete with a fish-eye lens. It might make sense if this ever went anywhere, but the crow turns out to be little more than a classic symbol of foreboding and death. There are a number of such little plot threads that end up leading nowhere, and the whole movie has a very TV quality to it.

Evidently, the missing piece in this puzzle is Hardy’s old creative partner/nemesis Anthony Shaffer, who was a skilled writer. Not only could he create a script in which themes were consistent and loose threads tied off by the conclusion, but he could write believable dialog that drove the narrative and fed the audience just enough information to keep them guessing. Shaffer had been dead for over a decade, and their creative partnership even longer, by the time this movie came about. Hardy’s writing is muddled, and cheesy and establishes ideas that never go anywhere. There are little bursts that feel competent, if not clever, that mirror elements of the original and have a sense of subtlety to them. But often, characters talk in smart-ass and unbelievable ways that seem corny. An early encounter with the Lord and Lady sees them discussing their diabolical plans out in the open, mere feet from their intended sacrifices and just stops short of them cackling maniacally and twirling mustaches. There are lots of good ideas here, probably too many of them, that end up cluttering the final piece and diluting its core themes.

A Bold Finale Redeems 'The Wicker Tree'

Image Via Anchor Bay Films

A lot like the original, the first two-thirds of the movie are practically devoid of any horror. Problem is, it’s also fairly devoid of mystery. Even if you hadn’t seen the original, it is fairly obvious what will become of the Yanks, so the fun could be in their being so preoccupied with charming and converting that they don’t even notice their inevitable doom the way the audience does. The build-up doesn’t do much to muster thrills or anticipation, but when the finale comes about, it is effective in ways the rest of the movie is not, and actually manages to build tension despite the inevitability of its conclusion. Beth is appointed May Queen and Steve the laddie, which basically means being the fox to the villagers’ hunt — something he doesn’t seem to realize until they have snared him. As the villagers file into a ruined castle, all dressed in black riding gear, to surround Steve, it is genuinely ominous, and easily the best scene of the movie. Beth’s fate is a chilling one as it seems she will escape up until the last minute, and gives the audience some pretty cool ideas to ponder: how long has the cult been doing this and getting away with it? Will they carry on doing so now that the curse of the impotent gonads seems to have been lifted?

The tone of the movie is somewhat perplexing. The original had a few casual laughs incited mostly by Edward Woodward’s stiff-upper-lip reactions to the islanders’ antics, but this movie seems to be going for a darkly comedic tone that is neither scary nor funny. A particularly stupid scene sees a kilted villager having his injured scrotum nursed by a local woman, and it feels straight out of a Ben Stiller comedy. It adds nothing to the plot and destroys the essential tension that is being built as the conclusion approaches. The strange tone is further skewed by performances that leave a lot to be desired. Britannia Nicol as Beth shows no fear or anxiety or even involvement in this frightening situation, approaching instead with an amateurish nonchalance. As the central figure of the story, Beth should be carrying the emotional weight of it, as Woodward did in the original, and we should see her patience and good old southern hospitality wear away as things get more ominous, but it doesn’t. Her delivery is wooden and physicality non-existent. Notably, this is the only acting credit to her name.

Is 'The Wicker Tree' Canon?

Image Via Anchor Bay Films

So, what is The Wicker Tree in terms of its place in the Wicker Man lore? The story does not take place on Summerisle, and there is no mention of either the island or the events of the first movie. Christopher Lee is the key to this mystery. He was initially meant to play the role of Sir Lachlan, but pulled out due to injury, taking a small flashback cameo instead. This flashback sees a young Lachlan encountering Lee, who we gather must be Lord Summerisle, and discussing with him the nuances of religion. Lee’s portrait hangs in his dining room, prompting the flashback, and afterward, the Lord and Lady discuss whether they are true believers in their practices.

This little scene seems to imply that Lachlan is in fact some sort of traveling religious swindler who takes on whatever beliefs are necessary to establish his latest cult. Were Lee able to perform this role, the implication would have been a lot clearer, and we could establish that following the events of the first movie, Summerisle moved around, taking on new identities and forming new communities. The fact that Lee is simply credited as Old Gentleman muddies the waters and either wants the audience to make up their own minds or shows that they never really had a concrete idea of his role in the first place. If this conclusion about Summerisle inspiring Lachlan is correct, then one could just about call The Wicker Tree a sequel to the original. It has largely been described as a companion piece or spiritual successor. Hardy had a third movie in the works that would complete a loose sort of trilogy that sadly never came to fruition between financial issues and his eventual death in 2016.

'The Wicker Tree' Shares Similarities With 'Midsommar'

Image via A24

Back when Ari Aster’s Midsommar was released, many were comparing it to The Wicker Man. But strikingly, it is The Wicker Tree that it really resembles. Between the appointment of an outsider May Queen, the ritualistic reproduction with a captive man, and even a jaunty little dance-off, it is undeniably similar to what Midsommar would later be. Interestingly, there is no trace of this movie being cited as inspiration by Aster, although the director did talk about avoiding taking too much inspiration from the original, and this all could be a strange coincidence. In fact, Midsommar is what The Wicker Tree might have been in better-funded and more imaginative hands. It might be a bit middle-of-the-road and even kinda laughable in places, but this movie meant a lot of things to a lot of people and quite neatly bookended Hardy’s career and legacy as his final project. It is an interesting aside that any fan of the original should check out at least once, a love letter from a passionate artist, and a formidable effort for someone of advancing age who hadn’t even been on a film set for 25 years.