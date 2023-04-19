Few movies have been a landmark for multiple genres and changed the medium of movies like the groundbreaking, blood-soaked The Wild Bunch. The film came out at a time in which shootouts and action scenes meant throwing some thrills on the screen, but they never pushed the envelope quite like this. Hardly ever had films splattered this much blood on screen and managed to be released to a wide audience. Sure, before The Wild Bunch, you might be able to catch a grimy exploitation film in a seedy theater that boasted forbidden sights, but this was a big-time movie that carried notable stars, a big-name director, and was widely distributed by Warner Bros. Despite its reputation as a violent shoot 'em up, The Wild Bunch is honestly a more emotional movie than anything, telling the story of a group of friends that are dealing with being well past their prime. The Wild Bunch might be the most violent Western that there is, but it's one with a beating heart.

‘The Wild Bunch’ Is Impressive in Front of and Behind the Camera

The Wild Bunch was released on June 18th, 1969. The film was directed by Sam Peckinpah, the filmmaker behind other notable films like The Getaway and Straw Dogs, but none of his films could ever match this Western epic. It sports a stacked cast, filled to the brim with guys like William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Edmond O'Brien, and Jaime Luis Sánchez. The story takes place towards the end of the so-called "Wild West" era, following an aging group of cowboys who are looking for one final "score" before hanging up their hats. Notorious for its violence but underrated in its story, The Wild Bunch stands tall as one of the greatest westerns of all time, coming at the end of the genre's biggest wave in popularity.

How Spaghetti Westerns Influenced ‘The Wild Bunch'

Leading up to the 1960s, Westerns had become Hollywood's biggest money machine. Faces like John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, and Gary Cooper could always be relied upon to call the cows home for an exciting night out at the movies, with a new Western seemingly coming out every five minutes. These early classics were American productions that pictured their cowboys in a much cleaner and more digestible manner than what was to come. That's when the 1960s rolled around, bringing the Spaghetti Western right along with it. These films were made by Italian filmmakers in their home country, who heightened every bit of the genre. They were more stylish, goofier, and more bombastic in every way - especially in terms of violence. Think of movies like The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly or Django. Sure, these movies tended to be more violent (and better!) than their American counterpart, but more in a body count sense... not in a bloody sense. That's where The Wild Bunch comes in.

The Wild Bunch acts as an interesting closing point in the classic Western movie canon. The story of a gang of cowboys going for one last ride when the genre was dipping in popularity doesn't seem so coincidental. It's a Hollywood production, stars a boatload of big American actors, and clearly holds great reverence for the decades of history in its genre that came before. One final gasp for breath came in the form of Spaghetti Westerns, giving the genre a major boost in style and its potential for action and violence. The Wild Bunch comes last, seemingly marrying together the sentiment and production value of something like a John Wayne western with the gritty, gnarly edge of the Italian westerns. You care about the characters at the center, and you also care about seeing how many folks they can take down in a shootout.

The Action Sequences Are Detailed Storytelling Feats

Notably, The Wild Bunch really only has two major action sequences that bookend the film. The movie opens with the titular Bunch strolling into a small town, where they attempt a risky robbery. Their act is busted by a group of bounty hunters, and a major shootout commences. It's one of the most badass openings in movie history. Of course, going in, you assume that the main characters are going to be the good guys. After witnessing the number of people that are killed because of their actions, it makes you question who you're supposed to be riding along with for the rest of the film. A ridiculous amount of rounds are fired off, while endless bloody squibs are being blown up on actors, left and right. Cowboys are falling off rooftops, firearms are blowing away the sides of buildings, and tons of innocent bystanders are catching bullets. It's a jarring opening for being exciting but also morally questionable. Are you really supposed to be rooting for these guys?

Director Sam Peckinpah Creates Likable Killers

As the movie goes on, you start to get to know the Wild Bunch. They're led by Pike Bishop (William Holden), an aging cowboy who has seen a lot of action and is almost ready to hang up his hat. His company is kept by Dutch Engstrom (Ernest Borgnine), Lyle and Tector Gorch (Warren Oates and Ben Johnson), and the much younger Angel (Jaime Luis Sánchez). Aside from Angel, the others wrestle with getting older and the regrets that they have about their pasts. Angel, on the other hand, has his own problems - like running into an ex who's with another man (a situation he does not handle well, to say the least). Despite these guys being a group of morally depraved people, you spend enough time just hanging out with them between bloody shootouts that you not only start to feel for them...you kinda start to like them?

The Final Shootout Is...Wild

This all culminates with the film's most famous segment: the final shootout. In the beginning, you feel confused about the moral grounds that the Wild Bunch stands on as they attempt a robbery and kill a ton of innocent bystanders in the process. By the end, you've kicked it around the campfire enough with them that, once one of them is threatened, you get on their defense. No one hurts one of the Wild Bunch! Sure, they're still a group of bad guys, but Peckinpah works your emotions and has taken you along with them long enough to where you're on their side now.

The final shootout manages to top the opening of the film in every way. Scope, body count, and shots fired. This is all gloriously topped off with a massive machine gun, one that obliterates everything in its path. An ocean of cowboys and gunmen flood this little town that the shootout is decimating, putting the Wild Bunch's stamina to the test and the audience on the edge of their seats. Going into this battle, the Bunch seems to know that this will be it for them, so they give it everything they've got...and then some. It's a similar action sequence to the one that opened the film, with folks falling from up high, blood spraying everywhere, and chunks of the surrounding premises being blown apart. The difference is the emotional weight of it all, knowing you're in one last shootout with the boys...that and a machine gun entering the battle. Once the bullets quit flying and the dust has settled, you don't just feel The Wild Bunch coming to an end, you feel the classic Western era of film breathe its last breath.

'The Wild Bunch' Has Influenced Top-Tier Filmmakers

The Wild Bunch would go on to inform seemingly every Western to come. Filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright are vocal fans of the film. Tarantino, in particular, has made two westerns of his own, with Django Unchained especially being covered in blood. Rarely ever does the genre diverge back into its tidier, more conservative roots. Cowboys had to be grimy, buzzing with flies, and with blood on their hands. Action films also picked up where Peckinpah left off, grabbing at straws to try and recreate the epic shootouts that open and close his film.

The film opened to a large amount of backlash due to its degree of violence, but movies would only find themselves following in Peckinpah's footsteps. The Wild Bunch isn't saying that violence is a good thing by covering itself in blood, it's just making its stakes all the more real. Sure, many more movies would be made that prided themselves in their violence, but few have had the guts to rail against the ordinary and deliver a body count like this when barely any would. The Wild Bunch is a perfect western—one that wears a heart on its sleeve with a six-shooter in its hand.