The hits just keep coming for DreamWorks Animation. After The Wild Robot continues to deliver decent results at the box office, Deadline reports that a sequel to the wholesome book adaptation is in development at the studio. The writer and director of the movie, Chris Sanders, has confirmed that he will return to work on the continuation of the story. No other details were given regarding the upcoming film. Taking into account how many projects are in development at DreamWorks Animation, it might take a while for the company to dive back into this world. Time will tell when audiences will be reunited with the creatures from the book by Peter Brown.

The Wild Robot follows Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a ROZZUM unit who ends up on a mysterious island by mistake. The machine is programmed to help humans with any type of chore or healing, but without a single person living on the island, Roz learns how to communicate with animals. Roz eventually takes on the responsibility of raising Brightbill (Kit Connor). The orphaned runt Canada goose needed to learn how to fly in order to stay alive, and that wouldn't have been possible without the help of Roz and Fink (Pedro Pascal).

The Wild Robot featured a very talented voice cast in order to bring the animals of the island to life. Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu and Catherine O'Hara were some of the stars who provided their voices for the animated adaptation. Hamill will always be known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he recently delivered a thrilling performance as Arthur Gordon Pym in The Fall of the House of Usher.

DreamWorks' Powerful Strategy

In recent years, DreamWorks has been determined to perfect the strategy also used by Pixar, which consists of mixing the release of sequels and original titles in order to establish diverse brands. However, the production cycle for DreamWorks appears to work much faster due to their reduced budgets. The studio's upcoming slate includes Shrek 5 and The Bad Guys 2. But the company is also hard at work with the development of titles such as Dog Man and Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie. It remains to be seen which of these upcoming stories will become major hits for the company, or which ones will suffer the same fate as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

A release date for the sequel to The Wild Robot hasn't been set by DreamWorks Animation. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.