It's no secret that animated movies have proved hugely successful in 2024. At the Box Office, some of the biggest hits of the year - including the biggest with Inside Out 2 - are animated projects, with DreamWorks' recent offering The Wild Robot becoming an instant success. Thanks to gorgeous visuals and a touching tale that transcends generations, The Wild Robot has flown higher than many might have predicted at the Box Office, hurdling plenty of milestones along the way. Now the film is closer than ever before to its most impressive list yet, just $20 million away from entering the Top 25 Movies at the 2024 Global Box Office.

Currently, The Wild Robot sits on $154 million globally, with the most recent Box Office weekend seeing the film collect just shy of $14 million domestically. With form as strong as this, plus the arrival of the film in British theaters as of Friday, October 18, The Wild Robot should easily earn the $20 million more it needs to leapfrog successful Bollywood flick Stree 2 in 25th place. Just how high The Wild Robot can fly is anyone's guess, but, if UK audiences are just as enthusiastic as others, more major milestones are likely to be hit in the coming days.

'The Wild Robot' is Based on a Highly-Acclaimed Novel

As with so many modern cinematic hits, The Wild Robot is based on a widely successful novel, with this one by acclaimed author and illustrator, Peter Brown. Released in 2016, The Wild Robot proved to be one of Brown's most successful novels thanks to its unique visuals and touching story aimed at the younger generation. The book earned plenty of critical acclaim, becoming a nominee for Best Middle Grade & Children's at the Goodreads Choice Awards, being selected for the ALSC Notable Children's Books and the Booklist Editors' Choice's Books for Youth, as well as being honored with the Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children in 2017. No wonder then that director Chris Sanders was so keen to take on this project, something he discussed in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub.

"The characters in the story that Peter [Brown] put into his book. 100%. There were so many things about this that I thought were right for me as a filmmaker to work in. It’s a space that I felt comfortable working in, but there are also so many things that were brand new. The idea of working with a robotic character, of course, is really exciting to me. And the story of a robot that becomes a mother? That's even better. That's really fresh and unusual, and I'm always looking for a challenge because you want to keep yourself on your toes, I think, as far as a storyteller. So, those are the main things."

The Wild Robot is close to entering the Top 25 Movies at the 2024 Global Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

