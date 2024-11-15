Now officially one of the top 100 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, The Wild Robot has soared higher than anyone could've possibly expected at the global Box Office. On top of being a critical darling with a 98% certified fresh critical and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Wild Robot has had an extended period in theaters that dates all the way back to September 27, with the film still hitting over the $1 million mark in daily takings as recently as November 11.

Given its current trend of daily earnings at the global Box Office, The Wild Robot is set to complete its most impressive task yet as the film is predicted to hit the $300 million mark worldwide by the end of the coming weekend. This wouldn't see the animated adaptation move up the global rankings in 2024, but it would cement an impressive legacy that is already building as one of the current decade's most impressive in animation.

Who Are 'The Wild Robot's Biggest Competition at the Academy Awards?

After early whispers from first responses suggested The Wild Robot might be an outside contender for the Best Animated Feature prize at the 2025 Academy Awards, as time passed and more people gave glowing reviews of the heartwarming adventure, it quickly became the front-runner. Now, there are many even hoping for the film to get one of the unlikely spots in the ten picks for Best Picture, with recent years proving the Academy is looking more favorably on animation in the biggest category. However, winning was never going to be easy and is in no way nailed on, with 2024 also seeing several other major animated movies enter the race.

The first to be mentioned is undoubtedly Inside Out 2, with the title becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and certainly earning the right to be called The Wild Robot's biggest competition. Then there are other big hits, such as Despicable Me 4, Transformers One, and the hugely underrated Memoir of a Snail, although these three seem less likely to take the crown. Finally, there are the unreleased contenders, with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and Moana 2 possibly sneaking into contention. Nevertheless, it is fair to say The Wild Robot is now the favorite and is certainly well deserving of such praise.

The Wild Robot is predicted to hit the $300 million mark worldwide by the end of the coming weekend. You can still catch the movie in theaters now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

