As September draws to a close and the spooky season approaches, the Ghost with the Most has been banished back to the Neitherworld to wait for his time to shine again. After three straight weeks at the top of the domestic box office, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finally fell to DreamWorks' acclaimed new feature, The Wild Robot, which managed to overperform expectations with an estimated $35 million at home. The Tim Burton and Michael Keaton flick still took second place as Transformers One suffered a brutal 62.2% drop in its second weekend to finish in third. Despite opening in nearly a fourth of the theaters as its blockbuster counterparts, the new Telugu hit Devara: Part 1 featuring RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr., aka Jr. NTR, also scored a spot in the top five.

The Wild Robot technically had a head start on its earnings after rolling out in select international markets the weekend prior. With its expanded run and domestic debut beginning this week, it's already passed a significant milestone with a global total of $53 million. For an animated family movie with no direct ties to an established IP, that's an impressive showing likely carried by some serious star power and excellent word of mouth, including matching 98% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on Peter Brown's book of the same name, the movie hails from veteran writer-director Chris Sanders of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon fame and stars Lupita Nyong'o as a robot named Roz who adapts to survive and understand the uninhabited island she lands on and the wildlife that calls it home. Also starring are Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Falling out of the top spot hasn't stopped Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from winning big at the box office. Another $16 million domestically helped it shoot past the $350 million barrier to $373 million, enough to topple Burton's Disney remake Dumbo and become his highest-grossing film in over a decade. Coupled with strong reviews, it's more confirmation that the oddball director extraordinaire is back and everyone still loves the grubby bioexorcist. It's also a big moment for O'Hara, who is killing it right now as a star in both of the highest-grossing titles. Things are looking a little less rosy for Transformers One, however, after only grossing $9.3 million domestically in its second weekend to go up to $71.9 million, though it has been performing solidly overseas and has a few major international markets to open in. There's still time for the Cybertronian origin story to succeed, especially with stellar reviews from critics and audiences and a star-studded cast headlined by Chris Hemsworth.

Devara was the pleasant box office this time around, scoring $5.6 million domestically, ahead of Speak No Evil's $4.3 million despite opening in only 1,040 theaters. The return of Jr. NTR to the U.S. especially killed it in previews, outgrossing the combined total of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Transformers One on Thursday with $2.8 million. It's shaping up to be a colossal hit for India when all is said and done, as it paced the international box office with $27.8 million overseas, good for a $32.9 million global haul.

That context is important to bring up in comparison to Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which debuted not just behind Devara, but outside the top five entirely with $4 million estimated domestically and globally. The Godfather mastermind's long-gestating passion project has a reported budget of around $120 million, meaning it's shaping up as an atomic bomb-level disaster for Coppola and Lionsgate, flopping harder than the disastrous Borderlands movie which at least opened over $8 million. There is almost no hope for improvement either, as despite a star-studded cast headlined by Adam Driver, reviews for the film have been polarized at best, with a 49% critic score and 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a dreaded D+ CinemaScore. It's the sixth major under-performer in a row for Lionsgate, which can't seem to turn the corner of late between Borderlands, The Crow, and 1992, among others.

Though October is the spooky month, its biggest opening act in theaters this weekend will be a major follow-up as Joker: Folie à Deux finally premieres. The sequel to Todd Phillips's grand blockbuster Joker has been garnering a polarizing reception following its debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival with a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes that includes reviews both intensely positive and deeply negative. There's almost no hope the film will match the heights of its billion-dollar predecessor, but a wide range of projections means there's about as much chance it can still sing and dance its way to box office glory as it falls flat on its face. With Joaquin Phoenix now joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, however, the sequel has extra star power on its side.

