The Wild Robot has been delighting audiences with a heartfelt narrative on the big screen, but it's time for Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) and her friends to make the jump to a home media release. The latest movie from DreamWorks Animation will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on December 3. The Wild Robot is currently available for purchase and rental on digital platforms. The physical media launch will allow passionate collectors to add this emotional story to their DreamWorks ranks. The film will be launched on physical media less than three months after it premiered in theaters.

The Wild Robot tells the story of a ROZZUM unit that accidentally ends up on an island only inhabited by animals. While the machine voiced by Nyong'o didn't know how to communicate at first, it learned how to directly talk to the animals. After Roz accidentally kills Brightbill's (Kit Connor) family, filled with guilt, the robot decides to raise the goose as its own. The protagonist of the story recruits Fink (Pedro Pascal) for the ride, with the fox happy to share his knowledge about the world with two characters who don't know any better.

The Wild Robot has earned $269 million at the global box office. The adaptation has proven to be a success for DreamWorks, after Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken failed to meet expectations when it was released last year. The Wild Robot became one of the recent projects from the studio that managed to receive both positive reviews and wonderful results at the global box office, joining Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as a success story for the studio.

The Journey of 'The Wild Robot' Continues

Universal Pictures is aware of how successful The Wild Robot has become. The animated movie was based on the books written by Peter Brown. Considering how the author has published more than one book featuring this world, DreamWorks is moving forward with a sequel to The Wild Robot. A release date hasn't been announced for the upcoming movie, but Chris Sanders will be back to bring Roz's adventures from the page to the screen. Other upcoming titles from DreamWorks animation include The Bad Guys 2 and Shrek 5, the highly-anticipated sequel that will mark the return of the beloved animated icon voiced by Mike Myers.

The Wild Robot releases on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on December 3. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

