If you thought The Iron Giant and WALL-E were the only animated movies about benevolent robots, think again. DreamWorks Animation is back in theaters with their latest beautiful animated adventure, The Wild Robot. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, this emotional animated journey comes from the mind of Chris Sanders - the same filmmaker behind all-time classics like Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods.

The Wild Robot follows the story of Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) - a highly advanced and intelligent helper robot who becomes marooned on an island untouched by man. After becoming the unlikely adoptive parent to a young gosling, Roz slowly but surely becomes the island's protector, particularly when her original creators arrive to try and force her to return to base. As mentioned above, The Wild Robot boasts a remarkable cast of voice actors, who you can read all about in our handy dandy cast and character guide below:

Lupita Nyong'o

Roz

Leading the cast of The Wild Robot is Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o as the titular Wild Robot, Roz. Nyong'o first rose to superstardom when she took home an Academy Award for her gut-wrenching performance in 12 Years a Slave. Since then, Lupita Nyong'o has been a part of major franchises like the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the Black Panther duology, and most recently with A Quiet Place: Day One.

Roz is a technologically advanced but practically naive helper robot who is thrown out of her element when she ends up on an island where nature is flourishing. She does her best to try and understand the various animals around her, even taking time to analyze and learn their languages so she can communicate with them. It doesn't exactly go well at first, but everything changes with a gosling hatchling, Brightbill (Kit Connor), imprints on Roz and views her as his mother. This new relationship is what inspires Roz to protect this island's ecosystem at any cost.

Pedro Pascal

Fink

Everyone is more than familiar with Pedro Pascal's voice thanks to the upcoming Gladiator II star's work on The Mandalorian, but he'll be playing a much less noble character in The Wild Robot (even though his heart's in the right place).

Fink is a fox in an animated movie, which should tell you pretty much everything you need to know about him. He's sly and often has to rely on himself to get things done, and that practicality often manifests as selfishness. Still, he quickly forms an unexpected bond with Roz and Brightbill that changes everything he thought he knew about family and friendship.

Kit Connor

Brightbill

The breakout star of Heartstopper, Kit Connor, plays a pivotal role in The Wild Robot as the young gosling Brightbill.

Just about all of Brightbill's early life is showcased in The Wild Robot, starting with when he was, but a mere hatchling after his family was taken by tragedy. Being a parent isn't in Roz's programming, but that really isn't up to her once an infant Brightbill imprints on her. Raising Brightbill takes a village, essentially since he was the runt of his respective litter, but as he grows up and nears adulthood, Roz will do everything in her power to see him grow up right.

Catherine O'Hara

Pinktail

Catherine O'Hara struck gold when she returned to one of her most recognizable franchises in the extremely successful Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and now she's set to star in another critically acclaimed hit before the end of 2024.

Most of the animals on the island are cold and fearful of Roz, but the possum named Pinktail is one of the few who actually warms up to the robot quickly. She empathizes with Roz as the robot isn't exactly equipped to nurture young gosling. Being a mother to several other possums herself, Pinktail helps by giving Roz a quick crash course on how to be a mom.

Bill Nighy

Longneck