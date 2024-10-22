The Wild Robot has become one of 2024's most deserving financial successes, with the adaptation managing to rival big franchise hits such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Transformers One and hold its own at the Box Office. In total, the movie now closes in on the $200 million mark globally, thanks to a $100 million domestic total and $94 million internationally. The movie has already hit many a milestone, even entering the top 15 highest-grossing domestic movies of the year, but its next major milestone is specific to the film's veteran director, Chris Sanders.

Officially, Sanders is less than $50 million away from hitting an eye-watering $4 billion globally from projects in his career, ranging from those he directed to those he worked on as an executive producer. The Wild Robot has certainly helped towards that major target, but it is the likes of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and 1994's The Lion King that make the biggest dent in this total. Interestingly, The Lion King marks Sanders' first ever technical credit, having worked in the production design team. His next would come some eight years later, but this time as director, screenwriter, and story creator of Lilo & Stitch. Purely as a director, Sanders' global Box Office total is now at over $1.6 billion from five films, which includes the aforementioned Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Wild Robot, as well as The Croods and The Call of the Wild.

'Lilo & Stitch' Remains a Firm Fan-Favorite

Sanders' filmography is short but ever-so-sweet, with the animation veteran seeming to have the Midas touch when it comes to the director's chair. However, despite spawning a major new franchise in How to Train Your Dragon and one of 2024's most emotionally moving films in The Wild Robot, it is Lilo & Stitch that, to many, remains Sanders' magnum opus. A touching tale of family, or should we say "Ohana", Lilo & Stitch was beloved upon its arrival back in June 2002, and surprisingly remains just as beloved today, something touched upon by Sanders in his interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub. When discussing the movie's staying power and what it was like to voice the character again in the upcoming live-action adaptation, Sanders said:

"I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice. I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character."

Chris Sanders' career is about to hit $4 billion at the global Box Office thanks to The Wild Robot. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

