Some of the most successful filmmakers in the world work almost exclusively in the realm of animation. Among them is Chris Sanders, whose latest project, The Wild Robot, recently debuted theatrically to excellent reviews and strong box office reception. The movie has already grossed around $60 million worldwide, and has helped push Sanders’ career box office earnings towards a humongous milestone. At just five films old, the filmmaker’s cumulative collections are set to pass the $1.5 billion milestone worldwide.

Sanders debuted with Lilo & Stitch, which he co-directed with Dean DeBlois. The movie debuted in 2002, and earned nearly $250 million globally against a reported production budget of $80 million. He united with DeBlois again on the first How to Train Your Dragon film, which grossed almost $500 million globally and helped start a franchise. Sanders didn’t return to direct the two follow-ups, which were even more successful. Instead, he launched another franchise for DreamWorks with The Croods, which he co-directed with Kirk DeMicco. The movie made nearly $600 million globally, against a reported production budget of between $135 million and $175 million.

Like fellow animation veterans Brad Bird and Andrew Stanton, Sanders made a move to live-action, and directed The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford. The movie also served as his solo directorial debut. Prominently featuring a CGI dog, The Call of the Wild debuted in theaters just ahead of the pandemic in 2020. The movie grossed over $100 million globally, but cost a reported $150 million to produce. The Wild Robot, on the other hand, comes with a reported price tag of under $80 million, which has become the standard figure for animated projects in the post-pandemic era.

Sanders' Films Have Grossed More Globally than Those of Lana Wachowski and George Miller

Close

Featuring a voice cast led by Lupita Nyong’o, the movie opened with $35 million domestically this past weekend, and has earned some of the best reviews of Sanders’ career. It currently holds a near-perfect 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to its 98% audience score. By comparison, Sanders and DeBlois’ How to Train Your Dragon holds an even better 99% score, The Croods holds a 72% score, Lilo & Stitch has an 87% approval rating, and The Call of the Wild has a 63% score. You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.