DreamWorks left nary a dry eye in the house with the release of its latest smash hit, The Wild Robot, and now, the animated movie is available at home. The star of the show is undoubtedly Roz, more specifically Rozzum 7134, a mechanical being voiced by Lupita Nyong'o who crashes on an island uninhabited by humans and adjusts to living among the wildlife and raising the young orphaned Canadian gosling Brightbill (Kit Connor). To celebrate the recent digital release and overall success of the film, Collider is partnering with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to give one lucky reader a signed drawing of the eponymous motherly robot created by the director that brought her to life on-screen, Chris Sanders. This one-of-a-kind giveaway is for U.S. readers only and will run for two weeks starting today.

Written and helmed by Sanders based on the series of beloved novels by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot sees Roz navigating her new surroundings in search of a purpose, fending off all sorts of wildlife along the way. It isn't until she meets the young Brightbill that she begins to appreciate everything nature has to offer. Though she sticks out among the trees, grass, and animals as unnatural, she finds fulfillment in what may be her greatest challenge yet - parenting the runt with help from the other animals like the mischievous fox Fink (Pedro Pascal). Nyong'o, Connor, and Pascal are joined by a star-studded group including Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Reviews for the book adaptation have been overwhelmingly positive, with Collider's Shaina Weatherhead praising it in her 9/10 review as a wonderful watch both for kids and adults that's unafraid to show both the beauties and horrors of nature. It's also another big win for Sanders, who is well-known for leaving his mark on animated darlings like Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and Mulan among many others. Beyond the critical success, The Wild Robot is also a financial smash for DreamWorks, nearing $150 million globally as its run continues. It's enough to land the movie within the top 30 highest-grossing features of 2024 and exceed its estimated $79 million budget.

How to Enter and Win the Signed 'The Wild Robot' Drawing

Image via Chris Sanders

The story of The Wild Robot isn't about to end anytime soon either. DreamWorks announced a sequel to the movie is already in development with Sanders back at the helm. Brown has a trilogy of books to pull from still, leaving plenty of room to continue exploring the world with Roz. How closely Sanders's sequel will stick to the remaining installments or when the film could be released, however, remains to be seen. In the meantime, the drawing giveaway is an opportunity for one lucky fan to celebrate the first movie and its heartwarming hero, Roz. Readers in the U.S. who are 18 years or older can visit the link to sign up for a chance to win.

The Wild Robot is now available on digital platforms. Check out the drawing from Sanders above and you can enter our giveaway by filling out the form at the link below.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation

