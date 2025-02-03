DreamWorks found a major hit with last year's adaptation of Peter Brown's novel The Wild Robot. A story of a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) bonding with the animals on a deserted island, the film drew inspiration from far beyond the page as director Chris Sanders and producer Jeff Hermann sought to make an enduring classic about nature and technology co-existing. Though the elements of the story hew closely to the first installment of Brown's trilogy, they also looked to some classics that go for similar themes to determine how best to translate the tear-jerking tale to the big screen. When Collider's Aidan Kelley asked which films influenced their work during a Q&A at the Saturn Awards, the duo revealed some surprising picks and delved into how their impact is felt in the final product.

One of the first films that came to mind when asked about their inspirations during the press room Q&A was Bambi. The film is notorious for one infamous scene, above all else, that shows the harshness of nature, something that's reflected in The Wild Robot. "One of the big ones was Disney's Bambi and the artistic license that they took in depicting realism," Hermann said. He'd also cite E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, but a more curious choice was how the animation team turned to silent movies for guidance on how to depict Roz. "Actually, our animators looked at a lot of references of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin for how to pantomime robot characters, since she doesn't have moving facial features, how to... look at the great silent stars for how to convey comedy and emotion through their body performance."

Hermann also had a more personal aspect that he wanted to bring to The Wild Robot from an unexpected source—the comedic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. "So many things, when I was a kid in Denver, Colorado, it was Channel 2... they didn't have a lot of money, so they played lots of older films," he recalled. "There was this one Laurel and Hardy film called The Air Raid Wardens, and there was one moment from that film that I've never forgotten." Though the pairing was known as pioneers of humor on-screen, what stood out to the producer was how they managed to loop in more serious, heartfelt scenes that packed a greater punch coming from their silly personas. He shared how that idea of suddenly adding dimensions to a character influenced the film and, more specifically, the sly, funny fox with a heart of gold, Fink (Pedro Pascal).

"Where, you know, everything was so silly, and it's a Laurel and Hardy film, but there was this moment where it was all about them, and they couldn't get a job. Nobody in the military wanted them, so they got this job in civil defense and all they had to do is go around and tell people to put their lights out, and they got a helmet and a whistle and they love this job. And of course, they mess it up and there's this moment where they have to get their equipment back. And the thing that blew my mind as a kid was all of a sudden Stan stopped being silly, and he had this really heartfelt thing that he said, and I never forgot that because, you know, it almost worked better because he'd been sort of zany through the whole film, and suddenly he said this thing that was really meaningful and that stuck in my head my whole life, and it taught me that a character like that seems sort of two-dimensional, can be more dimensional all of a sudden and reveal things about themselves, and it's something actually I've used several times, but in particular in this movie with the character of Fink."

Sanders and Hermann Didn't Face Much Pushback in Depicting the Ruthlessness of Nature