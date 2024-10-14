The Wild Robot came, and it conquered both the box office as well as fans’ hearts! The DearmWorks’ animated film is soon going to be available to own or rent on digital starting October 15, as per a new report in ScreenRant. The film is directed by Chris Sanders based on the children’s books of the same name by Peter Brown and given its wide success, a sequel is already in works.

There is also a pre-order available for Blu-ray and Ultra 4K HD DVD, both of which will be made available starting this December. For fans who love to take a deep dive into behind-the-scenes shenanigans, select versions of The Wild Robot will come with special bonus features that includes ‘Meet the Cast’ featurette, along with a look behind the making of the music for the film, a demonstration of how to draw the lead characters, and a glimpse into the recording booth.

‘The Wild Robot’ is a Huge Success

Image via Universal Pictures

The movie follows Roz, a ROZZUM unit who ends up on a mysterious island by mistake. The machine is programmed to help humans with chore or healing, but with no human on the island, Roz learns how to communicate with animals and eventually takes on the responsibility of raising Brightbill, an orphaned runt Canada goose, who needed to learn how to fly in order to stay alive. The movie is being universally appreciated for an amazing story and a realistic depiction of nature and wildlife.

The movie has a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned a solid $148 million on a budget of $80 million. The movie has an exceptional cast including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Stephanie Hsu, Bill Nighy, Catherine O'Hara, Kit Connor, and Mark Hamill, who further bring nuance to their characters. Speaking to Collider, director Sanders, who is quite selective in his choice of projects revealed his reason to helm the film,

“The characters in the story that Peter [Brown] put into his book. 100%. There were so many things about this that I thought were right for me as a filmmaker to work in. It’s a space that I felt comfortable working in, but there are also so many things that were brand new. The idea of working with a robotic character, of course, is really exciting to me. And the story of a robot that becomes a mother? That's even better. That's really fresh and unusual, and I'm always looking for a challenge because you want to keep yourself on your toes, I think, as far as a storyteller. So, those are the main things.”

The Wild Robot arrives on digital and home media on October 15 while Blu-Ray and $K versions will drop on December 3.