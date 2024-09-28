Three-time Oscar nominee and creator of Lilo & Stitch Chris Sanders hasn't directed since The Call of the Wild (2020). Finally, the filmmaker found his next project in Universal Pictures and DreamWorks' The Wild Robot. This animated feat celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is currently sitting at a near-perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. But as with all epic adventures, the movie had its challenges, and Sanders digs into them in this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub.

Based on the New York Times bestselling trilogy by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot is a found-family adventure that features a stacked vocal cast — Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Stephanie Hsu, Bill Nighy, Catherine O'Hara, and Mark Hamill — to tell the story of Roz (Nyong'o), a robot that wakes up after crash-landing on an island inhabited by wild creatures. Stranded, Roz must learn from its surroundings, adapt to the surrounding nature, and even raise an orphaned gosling, Brightbill (voiced by Heartstopper's Kit Connor).

Not only is adapting a trilogy like this one a huge responsibility, but Sanders discusses overseeing everything from his script to the tricky animated oners, how to make additions to the book, like his "Robot Graveyard," work, and finding the story within the edit. For all of this and more, check out the writer-director's interview with Weintraub in the video above or in the full transcript below.

'The Wild Robot' Was an Exciting Challenge

"You want to keep yourself on your toes as far as a storyteller."

COLLIDER: I want to start with a huge congratulations on the movie. You did such great work on this.

CHRIS SANDERS: Oh, my goodness, thank you so much. On behalf of our crew, I thank you.

One of the things I'm curious about is, you're pretty selective with what you direct. What was it about this material that said, “Oh, I have to do this?”

SANDERS: The characters in the story that Peter [Brown] put into his book. 100%. There were so many things about this that I thought were right for me as a filmmaker to work in. It’s a space that I felt comfortable working in, but there are also so many things that were brand new. The idea of working with a robotic character, of course, is really exciting to me. And the story of a robot that becomes a mother? That's even better. That's really fresh and unusual, and I'm always looking for a challenge because you want to keep yourself on your toes, I think, as far as a storyteller. So, those are the main things.

Image via Universal Pictures

I'm always curious about the editing process and how things come together, so how did the film actually change after some friends and family screenings?

SANDERS: I'm really glad you asked that because there's a lot of curiosity about how editors work in animation. We don't do giant shots and cut into them like you would on a live-action shoot because animation is expensive and difficult to make. A lot of story happens in editorial. There were many, many days where all of us, the story crew, and sometimes me, just by myself, we would sit — our editor is Mary Blee — and I would just sit in editorial with a drawing pad on my lap, and we would work on scenes and sequences and try to figure things out and take the time to solve story issues and to create things. So, I would say the editorial bay is really the hub of the story wheel.

'The Wild Robot' Book Versus Movie – What's New?

Image via DreamWorks

The other thing about the editing room with animation is that you have the option in storyboards to alter so much before you go to the final animation. I'm curious if anything radically changed after you started showing the storyboard version or the early animatic to friends and family or fellow workers.

SANDERS: Even before friends and family, just our very own story crew looking at it, we would immediately get feedback from what we were seeing. One of the parts of the film that had the most iterations and was the last part of the film to go into production was the very beginning. Figuring out Roz's exact tone as she first walks into the forest, and getting the right interactions, there's a lot to accomplish really early on. We've got to set everything up. We've got to set up how the characters feel about her and how she's presenting herself to the animals. The thing that makes me happy is it seems clear and simple when you watch the final film, but that was a hard one for clarity and it was a hard one for tone to get.

Another part that we did over and over again, probably the most heavily rewritten part, is a part that I invented that is not in the book, and that is what I call the Robot Graveyard. That's a scene where Roz, in a sense, has a conversation with herself, and there are a lot of different ways that that scene could have gone and did go because I was just trying things out. We were coming up to a screening, and we had done so many iterations, and that was the only time in the entire process… Because I invite people to disagree with me. It's the only way these things will work is if people help shape it alongside me. And there did come a day, just because we had to get to a screening, that I said, “That's it. No more changes. I'm not accepting changes. We have to decide on something before the screening,” and my head of story, Heidi Gilbert, came in and immediately said, “Well, I don't think this works.” And so she immediately disagreed with me. She didn't care [laughs], and she was right. So, I rewrote it yet again, and we eventually found the right scene.

One of the things about animation is every frame costs a fortune, but I am curious about what ends up costing more than people might expect. Was there a shot or two in the movie that was really expensive or really tough to pull off?

SANDERS: Not really. There was nothing that was, in particular, more complex. The entire thing was pretty equal. I'm gonna keep thinking about that.

Oners and Time Lapses in Animation Create Unique Challenges

Image via DreamWorks Animation

For example, on [Spider-Man: Across the] Spider-Verse, they told me the upside-down shot of [Gwen] was incredibly difficult.

SANDERS: I actually have an answer. I thought about it for a moment. So there are two things that were brand new to me that are unique to this film that were really critical in making the film work. There are two what we would call oners in the film where we have a protracted shot that is extremely complex, and it's technologically very difficult to pull off because so many different animators have to get things done inside the shot — there are a lot of crowds, et cetera. And there's a shot inside the lodge that Roz builds that is a oner, and there's also a shot in the third act where Roz is trying to stay on the island, and she's interacting with all these robots that have come to get her back. Those two oners were two shots that, absolutely, were massive, but what they accomplished was absolutely worth the effort.

There are also three different time lapses. I've never had that in a film before. The interesting thing about the time-lapse is the most critical one is the scene where Roz unlocks the animal language, and we messed with that for a long time. There were different versions where that covered three different sequences and she was gradually unlocking the language. We realized that we had to do it all at once to make it really noticeable, amongst other things. The interesting thing about it is there's a mix of things going on in all the time lapses. There's real time-lapse — if you watch the sky, that's a time-lapse. It is a constant fast-forward, but the animals are breaking that timeline. They'll zoom in, and then they'll freeze and hit real speed, and then they'll zoom back out again. So, we're mixing two different types of timing in order to make the shot work.

That is a fantastic shot.

'Lilo & Stitch' Was Always Meant to Endure

And Sanders never truly left the voice of Stitch!

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

I'm just about out of time with you, so I have to ask you one other thing. Are you surprised at how popular Lilo & Stitch has remained? What is it like voicing that character again in the live-action film?

SANDERS: I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice. I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character.

As I said, at the beginning of this, you are very selective with what you direct. Is there something else that piques your interest or do you see yourself taking another few years before you tackle something else?

SANDERS: Oh, I want to keep going immediately. I have to say, I'm really interested in continuing Peter Brown's story. Absolutely. I'm always looking for things that inspire me, and I'm always looking for a challenge. I don't wanna ever stagnate. I wanna keep challenging myself.

Listen, I am a fan of your work, and I really want to thank you for making this. People are going to love it. They really are.

SANDERS: Oh, I really hope so. Thank you so much.

The Wild Robot is in theaters and on select IMAX screens now.

