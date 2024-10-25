Animation has been nothing short of a powerhouse at the box office in 2024, and the latest critically acclaimed hit continues to rise up the charts. The Wild Robot, which sits at equally impressive scores of 98% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, has grossed $104 million at the domestic box office. The film needs only an additional $1 million to pass Alien: Romulus and become the 15th highest-grossing movie of the year domestically. Once The Wild Robot moves past Alien: Romulus on the domestic box office list, it will be the fifth animated/hybrid animated movie in the top 15, joining Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, and IF. The Wild Robot was written and directed by Chris Sanders, who is most famous for directing Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon.

Part of The Wild Robot's success is certainly due to its stellar voice cast, which features an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner, and several other actors who have received nominations from the Film and Television Academy. Lupita Nyong'o, who won the Oscar more than 20 years ago now for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, plays the lead role of Roz, and joining her in the role of Fink is Pedro Pascal. Pascal was just recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in The Last of Us Season 1 and will also return for Season 2 in 2025. Kit Connor, famed for his role in the hit Netflix Original series, Heartstopper, also plays the role of Brightbill in the film, with Everything Everywhere All at Once veteran Stephanie Hsu lending her voice to the role of Vontra.

‘The Wild Robot’ Already Has a Sequel in the Works

Shortly after it premiered in theaters, The Wild Robot director Chris Sanders confirmed that Universal and DreamWorks are already developing a sequel. This comes as no surprise given the film has been a major hit according to every metric, but it's still refreshing to see a studio waste no time in getting to work on a sequel in an age where many sequels and second seasons often take years to return to development. Few details are known about The Wild Robot 2 at this time, but 2026-2027 looks like the most realistic timeline for its premiere in theaters.

The Wild Robot is still playing in theaters everywhere.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

