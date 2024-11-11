The Wild Robot has been one of the biggest success stories of the year at the box office, recently earning $6.6 million during its seventh full weekend in theaters to claim the #4 spot, behind only Heretic, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, and Venom: The Last Dance. This strong recent weekend helped The Wild Robot reach $130 million domestically, which makes it one of the top 100 highest-grossing animated movies of all time. The film began the weekend in the #103 spot, sitting behind Cloud with a Chance of Meatballs, but it has since jumped up to #97, also moving past Bee Movie, Migration, Robots, and The Peanut Movie. The Wild Robot has also collected $161 million internationally to bring its worldwide box office total to $292 million.

After entering the top 100 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, The Wild Robot is also poised to rise even higher up the list. The animated film needs less than $1 million to pass Rio 2 (2014), and another $4 million will move it past Chicken Little (2005). If The Wild Robot can make it to the $138 million mark domestically, it will also jump Dinosaur (2000) and Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) to inch its way close to becoming one of the top 90 highest-grossing animated movies ever. The Wild Robot is also one of the top 15 movies of the year at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #13 spot, and the film is also closing in on becoming one of Universal's 75 highest-grossing films ever, requiring only $3 million to pass Hulk (2003).

Who Stars in ‘The Wild Robot’?

Lupita Nyong’o, famous for winning an Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave and for playing Nakia in the MCU, plays the lead role of Roz in The Wild Robot, with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian veteran Pedro Pascal voicing Fink the Fox. Heartstopper breakout Kit Connor plays Brightbill in the animated film, with Mission: Impossible veteran Ving Rhames voicing Thunderbolt. Mark Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker and for voicing The Joker, also plays Thorn in The Wild Robot, with Catherine O’Hara lending her voice to the role of Pinktail.

The Wild Robot is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks

FIND TICKETS