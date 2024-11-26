Now one of the 100 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, The Wild Robot has soared past all expectations and reached box office highs director Chris Sanders could have only dreamed of. Earning an incredible Rotten Tomatoes critical rating of 97% and an even better audience score of 98%, The Wild Robot has solidified itself as one of the best-animated features of the past few years, and as one of DreamWorks' most impressive feats in recent memory.

Despite releasing in US theaters way back in late September, The Wild Robot has stuck to its task and powered through to a two-month theatrical run, earning milestone after milestone along the way. Now, following another weekend in which the film picked up over $2 million, The Wild Robot has officially surpassed the $140 million mark at the domestic box office, with the film happily sitting in twelfth place on the list of highest domestic earners of the year.

'The Wild Robot' Features an Important Vocal Transformation

For all of the many powerful, tear-jerking aspects of this gorgeous movie, The Wild Robot's most subtle and touching transition is that of its titular character. Once a seemingly emotionless machine of efficiency, Roz's transformation into a doting mother brings universally recognized feelings of loving and being loved. The backbone of the entire movie, the vocal performance of the ever-brilliant Lupita Nyong'o is both subtle and affecting, with the task of being entertaining yet mechanical in the film's first half almost as tricky as finding the nuance in the transition to flourishing carer. This is something discussed in Steve Weintraub's interview with Nyong'o, with the Academy Award winner saying:

"What was toughest was the transition. The script went through a few iterations on how Roz’s voice develops. There were versions where it was actually an event in the movie, and we workshopped that, and we tried that, and each time I went into the booth, Chris had massaged it and shifted it. In the end, what we end up with is, the change is subtle. In the recording studio, we had three points for Roz — her early voice, which is the programmed optimism, then the middle where she's transitioning, and then finally the end where she is Mother. Those were our codes for where we were when I was recording, and that was very helpful to me. It's gorgeous to just see how it plays out in the final product."

The Wild Robot has surpassed the $140 million mark at the domestic box office. You can still catch the movie in select theaters now.

9 10 The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

