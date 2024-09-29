In an unusual turn of events, two tremendously received, similarly-budgeted, robot-themed animated films dueled each other at the box office this weekend. DreamWorks’ debutante, The Wild Robot emerged victorious, out-performing Paramount’s holdover release, Transformers One. Both films have received near-unanimous praise from critics and audiences, but this didn’t quite translate to financial success for Transformers One last week. The film debuted with just $25 million in its opening weekend and has been all but eliminated from contention this time around, with audiences clearly voting for The Wild Robot.

Directed by Chris Sanders and executive produced by studio veteran Dean DeBlois, the film grossed an estimated $35 million in its opening weekend, on the back of excellent 98% critic and audience scores on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an A CinemaScore from opening day crowds. The Wild Robot is based on the book series by Peter Brown and features the voice of Lupita Nyong’o in the central role. She most recently starred in the year’s biggest horror hit, A Quiet Place: Part Two, which made nearly $140 million domestically.

The Wild Robot comes with a reported production budget of under $80 million, which has become standard for most animated films in the post-pandemic era. Recent hits such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and Despicable Me 4 both had controlled costs, although Pixar still continues to spend top dollar on its projects. Inside Out 2 was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, which paid off handsomely with its over $1.6 billion global gross. By comparison, Transformers One dropped to the number three spot with an estimated $9 million haul this weekend, which represents a huge 60%-plus fall. The film is yet to pass the $40 million mark domestically.

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Couldn't Crack the Top Five

At number two, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added an estimated $16 million in its fourth weekend, pushing its running domestic total past the $250 million milestone. When the dust settles, the horror comedy sequel will establish itself as one of director Tim Burton’s biggest hits, and certainly his biggest in over a decade. Over-performing at number four, India’s epic action film Devara: Part 1 is estimated to have generated over $6 million this weekend, thanks to the popularity of star Jr. NTR. Devara is his first film since the global success of the Oscar-winning RRR in 2022.

Devara’s over-performance meant that director Francis Ford Coppola’s magnum opus, Megalopolis, debuted outside the top five in its debut weekend. The film was picked up for distribution by Lionsgate after great difficulty and is playing in around 1,800 domestic locations this week. But Megalopolis’ rancid D+ CinemaScore and divisive reviews are turning out to be more of a deterrent than an attraction. Self-funded by Coppola for a reported $120 million, Megalopolis grossed around $4 million this weekend, coming up short of even the horror holdover Speak No Evil. Now in its third weekend, the film is estimated to have grossed over $4 million, taking its running total to just under $30 million.

