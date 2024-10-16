The Wild Robot has been one of the biggest hits of the year, with box office success continuing to pour in and both critical and audience acclaim at all-time highs. The Wild Robot currently sits at a nearly perfect 98% score from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and the film has also grossed over $87 million worldwide after an extremely successful Monday, earning $3.5 million. As it sits, The Wild Robot needs less than $5 million more domestically to pass The Fall Guy to become Universal's fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, which it will likely reach before the weekend if the $3.5 million-earning Monday is any indicator. The film has also collected an additional $65 million overseas to bring its worldwide box office total to more than $152 million.

The Fall Guy was one of the biggest box office letdowns of the year, boasting a reported budget of around $150 million, but only opening to less than $28 million domestically. It did put together a respectable run, finishing with a worldwide total of more than $180 million, but it still lost Universal a good chunk of change, as Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's charm proved to not move the needle as much as the studio had hoped. Once The Wild Robot climbs past The Fall Guy to become Universal's fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year, it will need a major domestic surge to take the third place spot, as Kung Fu Panda 4 earned more than $193 million. While this may be out of reach, finishing in fourth ahead of The Fall Guy, Argylle, and more, is a respectable run for The Wild Robot.

Who Stars in ‘The Wild Robot’?

The Wild Robot features a star-studded ensemble, toplined by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, who brought home Oscar gold for her performance in 12 Years a Slave (2013). Also starring in The Wild Robot is Pedro Pascal, who recently saw his box office total reach new highs thanks to the film's success, and Heartstopper breakout Kit Connor. Mission: Impossible veteran Ving Rhames and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill also lent their voices to the film, along with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Catherine O'Hara.

The Wild Robot is now playing in theaters everywhere.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

