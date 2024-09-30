A wildly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, gushing critical reviews, and now a stunning opening weekend at the Box Office: DreamWorks' The Wild Robot is matching all expectations and then some as it enters its theatrical run. Already accumulating over $53 million after just three days, that figure is split between $18 million internationally and $35 million domestically, with the latter already a greater haul than other notable names from 2024. One such name is Kevin Costner's wholly underwhelming Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, with the first part of his ambitious Western epic earning just $29 million nationwide.

Now sitting in 32nd place on the list of biggest domestic hits at the 2024 Box Office, Horizon's loss is The Wild Robot's gain, with the animated adaptation already making its way into the top 30 of said list. Given the movie's trend at the Box Office, albeit from a narrow field of figures, it's likely to keep climbing the list and threaten to enter the top 10 sometime soon, further cementing 2024's status as a blockbuster year for animation.

'The Wild Robot Felt "Right" For Director Chris Sanders

Image via Universal Pictures

A three-time Academy Award nominee, director Chris Sanders has a fantastic reputation as one of the best in the business of animation. From Lilo & Stitch to How to Train Your Dragon, his ability to blend eye-catching animation with heartfelt stories made him the perfect choice to adapt Peter Brown's beloved tale. From the outside looking in, Sanders and The Wild Robot felt like a match made in heaven, and, in a discussion with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the director discussed how it felt just as right from the inside too.

"The characters in the story that Peter [Brown] put into his book. 100%. There were so many things about this that I thought were right for me as a filmmaker to work in. It’s a space that I felt comfortable working in, but there are also so many things that were brand new. The idea of working with a robotic character, of course, is really exciting to me. And the story of a robot that becomes a mother? That's even better. That's really fresh and unusual, and I'm always looking for a challenge because you want to keep yourself on your toes, I think, as far as a storyteller. So, those are the main things."

The Wild Robot has already passed Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the animation in theaters right now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

Get Tickets