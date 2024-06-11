If we had a nickel for every time an animated robot made us cry, The Wild Robot would give us 15 cents and a lot of tears. We've seen a giant robot learn to love in The Iron Giant. We've seen a small robot save the environment in Wall-E. Now, we'll see a medium-sized robot do both of those in The Wild Robot - the latest feature film by DreamWorks Animation and legendary animation filmmaker Chris Sanders.

Set in the not-too-distant future, The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) - an optimistic robot that was lost at sea in a massive storm. Roz hasn't seen the world outside a crate before, but she finds herself awakening on a deserted island untouched by humans. Roz is determined to help the living creatures around her but finds difficulty adapting to the new environment. Despite most of the animals on the island rejecting her, Roz finds a purpose when she becomes the caregiver of a young gosling named Brightbill (Kit Connor).

Since the film will be released around the time of DreamWorks' 30th anniversary, a lot is riding on The Wild Robot to be a big hit for the respected animation studio. The anticipation certainly seems well-deserved, as the new film looks like an incredibly emotional and beautiful ride. To find out when you can see the next big film from Dreamworks and learn more about the movie's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Wild Robot.

When Is 'The Wild Robot' Coming Out?

Image via Dreamworks

Roz's mission to save her new home begins when The Wild Robot lumbers into theaters on Friday, September 27, 2024. That means the movie will be released one week after the animated prequel Transformers One and one week before the DC anti-hero drama Joker: Folie à Deux. The Wild Robot will also be opening on the same date as the Halle Berry horror film Never Let Go and the Kate Winslet-led biographical drama Lee.

Where Can You Watch 'The Wild Robot'?

Image via DreamWorks Animation

The Wild Robot is set to be released exclusively in theaters in September. This makes this the second film of DreamWorks to be released in theaters this year, following the big financial success of Kung Fu Panda 4. As for a possible streaming release at a later date, The Wild Robot will more than likely be coming to NBC Universal's streaming platform, Peacock.

Does 'The Wild Robot' Have a Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first trailer for The Wild Robot utilizes visuals almost exclusively, introducing the unique style of the new film in spectacular fashion. We see Roz slowly adapting to this new environment, eventually coming from a foreign creature to be feared into a benevolent protector to be loved. However, the problem with falling in love with something is having to have your heart broken, which is exactly what happens to Roz when she has to let Brightbill go.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The second trailer for The Wild Robot dives a bit deeper into the movie's plot and gives a better sense of how the voice-acting will be utilized. In Roz's attempts to adapt to the wild, she spends time analyzing and learning each animal's language, thus allowing her to communicate with them. However, just as she's starting to become accepted in this new community, another robot named Vontra (Stephanie Hsu) comes to take Roz back home by any means necessary.

Who Stars in 'The Wild Robot'?

Close

The stellar ensemble cast of The Wild Robot is led by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o, who will be voicing the title character of Roz. Nyong'o took home an Oscar for her truly gut-wrenching breakout performance in 12 Years a Slave, and she's since starred in major feature films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther, and more. Lupita Nyong'o is also set to star in the upcoming horror prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One.

That's only scratching the surface of the stellar cast of The Wild Robot, which also includes:

What Is 'The Wild Robot' About?

Image via Dreamworks

The official plot synopsis for The Wild Robot reads as follows:

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

Who Is Making 'The Wild Robot'?

Image via Universal Pictures

The director of The Wild Robot, Chris Sanders, is a name that animation fans should be heavily familiar with. He's the same person who created Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods, so it's easy to call him one of the best animation filmmakers working today. The Wild Robot will mark Sanders' first collaboration with Dreamworks in over a decade, so that adds even more reason to be excited about the new film.

When Did 'The Wild Robot' Start Production?

Image via Dreamworks

The Wild Robot was officially announced in 2023, but Chris Sanders and Lupita Nyong'o have confirmed that they've been working on the project for three years now.