The next movie by DreamWorks Animation is about to be released, with the final trailer for The Wild Robot giving audiences a glimpse of the emotional journey written and directed by Chris Sanders. Rozz (Lupita Nyong'o) will be led to an uninhabited island after an accident, and the titular machine will need to learn how to become friends with the surrounding animals in order to move on from its previous life.

The final trailer for The Wild Robot focuses on the colorful landscapes of the upcoming movie. Rozz will also encounter characters such as Fink (Pedro Pascal), Brightbill (Kit Connor), and Pinktail (Catherine O'Hara) as she tries to understand what to do now that her regular tasks aren't needed anymore. The advanced civilization Rozz left behind is nowhere to be found. With nothing but the wild animals of the forest to keep her company, the robot will find a new purpose. The Wild Robot left a good impression during this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, where the world premiere of the movie was held.

The screenplay for The Wild Robot was written by Sanders himself, based on the book of the same name by Peter Brown. The filmmaker has plenty of experience when it comes to animated adventures that reach the heart of the audience. Sanders was previously involved in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, the story of how the young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) became friends with a beast feared by his entire community.

DreamWorks Animation's Resurgence Starts With 'The Wild Robot'

The Wild Robot will be released during a very interesting period of DreamWorks Animation's history. After the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the studio looks to have adopted a consistent style to present its characters and settings. The Wild Robot will also feature the talented voices of Stephanie Hsu and Mark Hamill.

DreamWorks Animation is currently working on a wide variety of projects that will make their way to the big screen after the release of The Wild Robot. A sequel to The Bad Guys will mark the return of the lovable team of misfits who plan heists for a living. But perhaps the most anticipated movie from the studio is the upcoming Shrek 5. The iconic ogre has been away from theaters for more than a decade, but the most successful franchise in the studio's history will be coming back with an explosive adventure.

​​​​​​​You can check out the final trailer for The Wild Robot below, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on September 27: