The Big Picture Director Chris Sanders brings a unique and legendary touch to DreamWorks' newest film, The Wild Robot.

Lupita Nyong'o shines as the voice of Roz, a helpful robot struggling to be accepted by the island's wildlife.

The Wild Robot promises a heartwarming tale of friendship and acceptance, set to release on September 27, 2024.

DreamWorks Animation has been on fire these past few years, and we were fortunate enough to get an early sneak peek of their newest title, The Wild Robot. The animation giant's second film of 2024, following the wildly successful Kung Fu Panda 4, expectations for The Wild Robot are sky-high. Not only will the film's release be coinciding with DreamWorks' 30th anniversary, but it's also helmed by a legendary animation director and boasts a star-studded cast.

The special presentation we had the pleasure of attending was hosted by the film's director, Chris Sanders — the same filmmaker behind all-time animated classics such as Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods. Sanders is famously careful and selective when it comes to his directorial features, with the clear impression being that he prioritizes quality over quantity. Sanders partially attributed his excitement for The Last Robot to DreamWorks' recent films like The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, both of which were listed as direct inspirations for The Wild Robot's signature, beautiful art style.

Roz Adapts to a New Environment in the First Ten Minutes of 'The Wild Robot'

In an exciting look at the first ten minutes of The Wild Robot, the film begins with the titular helper robot Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) washing up on the shore of a deserted island. Deserted, that is, in terms of humans and machines, as there is a wide variety of wildlife living here that calls the island home. Roz's programming dictates that she is to help anyone in need, but none of the island's animal residents have any desire to be around the intimidating machine. Just about all of them reject her offers to help, even though Roz takes the time to study and adapt to the animals' methods of living. She even finds a way to communicate with the animals by deciphering their various languages.

All of Roz's attempts to help appear to be in vain, as she battles a horde of raccoons, outruns a hibernating bear, and chases down a pesky fox named Fink (Pedro Pascal). Her harsh first meeting with nature leads to Roz inadvertently tearing down a massive tree, which, unbeknownst to the peaceful robot, was home to a goose's nest. Not much survived the tree's fall, except for a lone gosling egg. When the egg eventually hatches, Roz finally meets a creature that does not reject or fear her, and she decides her new mission will be to protect this young gosling.

The footage shown at the event wasn't completely finished, with some of the animation and rendering still in progress. Yet, that didn't stop the film from looking like a visual Marvel. Everything from Roz's fluid design as she adapts to her environment and the lush and serene details of that said environment easily makes The Wild Robot one of DreamWorks' most exciting projects since Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Suffice it to say, Sanders and DreamWorks may have another hit on their hands.

Roz Helps Set Brightbill Free in an Extended Clip for 'The Wild Robot'

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o was also present at the event, and she confirmed that she's been working with Chris Sanders on The Wild Robot for over three years now. She and Sanders discussed the creative decision to make Roz's only defining facial features her expressive, camera-lensed eyes, with the hope presumably being that the robot could express meaningful emotion almost exclusively through her eyes. So far, that goal seems met, as Roz's reaction to her adopted gosling child, Brightbill (Kit Connor), is nothing short of heartbreaking.

In addition to the first ten minutes of The Wild Robot, DreamWorks also showed off an extended clip where Roz tries to teach Brightbill how to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. It's a difficult challenge, but thankfully, Roz gets some help from the clever fox Fink, the maternal possum Pinktail (Catherine O'Hara), and friendly goose leader Longneck (Bill Nighy). Roz does succeed in preparing Brightbill for the big migration, but she's not prepared to let her beloved companion go.

The Wild Robot will lumber into theaters on Friday, September 27, 2024.