The fall has been full of some great and imaginative films for all ages to enjoy. However, on the animation side of things, no film has touched moviegoers' hearts quite like The Wild Robot. The DreamWorks film debuted in late September and hasn’t left the pop culture conversation since. That’s both critically and at the box office. Now, as the coming-of-age story continues to thrive in theaters, The Wild Robot is getting a new adorable Funko Pop set.

The new Funko Pop features the three main characters from Wild Robot. They would be Roz the robot, Brightbill the goose and Fink the fox. The figures perfectly capture DreamWorks' updated animation style and there’s a ton of great detail found on this piece. The battle damage on Roz’s exterior and the texture on Fink’s fluffy tail, just to name a few. The figure will be the standard Funko $11.99 USD price, with it currently set to be released in May 2025.

What’s ‘The Wild Robot’ About?

Based on the 2016 book of the same name by Peter Brown, Wild Robot follows a service robot named Roz after she crash lands on an uninhabited island. At first, her main goal is survival, as the animals of the island are vicious. However, as she waits to get picked up, an accident causes Roz to become a caretaker of an abandoned gosling. With the help of her new fox friend Fink and the rest of the island, who slowly warm to her presents, Roz learns that life is full of unforeseen objectives. Learning to love and becoming a mother complicates her very existence for the better.

Whether it be the emotional direction, the rich screenplay, the fantastic soundtrack or the nuanced voice acting, Wild Robot’s range is something few films of its genre have ever accomplished. It's a deep and authentic tale about found-family, learning to love our neighbors and motherhood. Through all its tear-jerking and feel-good moments, audiences have found a new animated world to fall in love with. The film has already made almost $300 million worldwide in just under two months of release with no signs. The near-perfect 98% certified-fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes may have also been a big factor in Wild Robot's continued success.

Can You Watch ‘The Wild Robot’ at Home?

The Wild Robot can be watched at home via paid VOD platforms for $19.99 (rental) or $29.99 (purchase), but you can still see this magical adventure in theaters. You can grab your tickets now on Fandango’s website. The trailer can be viewed below. However, before you head out to the theater, you can pre-order Wild Robot’s Funko Pop set on Entertainment Earth’s Website.