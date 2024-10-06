With Joker: Folie à Deux majorly underperforming in its box office debut, audiences turned their attention to the several holdover releases on offer. Among those that benefited the most was DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot, which reported a solid second weekend, as it passed a coveted global box office milestone. The universally acclaimed animated film opened to a solid commercial response last week, with positive word of mouth playing a key role in attracting audiences. The Wild Robot is based on the book series by Peter Brown and is directed by DreamWorks veteran Chris Sanders.

The film made a little under $19 million domestically this weekend, and another $13 million from overseas markets. This takes its running domestic haul to just under $65 million, and its overseas total to $36 million. The film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $100 million. Produced on a reported budget of under $80 million — the new standard for animated films in the post-pandemic era — The Wild Robot is performing along the same lines as fellow DreamWorks release The Bad Guys, which ended up grossing around $250 million worldwide. The studio has drastically cut down spending on its projects, delivering Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Kung Fu Panda 4 for under $100 million each.

Even rival studio Illumination has been delivering hit after hit — The Super Mario Bros. Movie made over $1.3 billion worldwide, while Despicable Me 4 grossed over $950 million on budgets of around $100 million. Meanwhile, Pixar continues to spend top dollar on its projects; Inside Out 2 cost a reported $200 million to produce, but it also grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. The blockbuster hit should expect a solid challenge from The Wild Robot come awards season. The movie holds a near-perfect 98% critical and audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed DreamWorks projects of all time.

'The Wild Robot' Features an All-Star Voice Cast

The Wild Robot follows a robot who is stranded on an uninhabited island, where she must learn to survive alongside the native animal population. Lupita Nyong’o voices the titular character; she recently starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, which grossed around $260 million globally, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. The film’s voice acting ensemble also includes Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

