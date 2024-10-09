Having debuted to near-unanimous praise from both critics and audiences, the animated film The Wild Robot recently passed the coveted $100 million milestone at the global box office. While this is still a relatively low figure when compared to some of the biggest animated releases this year, it was enough to push DreamWorks’ cumulative global gross past a humongous number. The venerable animation house has earned over $17.3 billion from its theatrical releases, outpacing rivals such as Pixar ($17 billion), Walt Disney Animation Studios ($11 billion), and Illumination ($10.6 billion).

The Wild Robot opened a little over a week ago, in the wake of Transformers One’s underwhelming performance. It generated over $10 million more than that Paramount film in its opening weekend domestically, and has since grossed $65 million in stateside theaters. The film’s cumulative global haul stands at nearly $105 million, against a reported budget of under $80 million. This is the new standard for animated films in the post-pandemic era. Most studios, including DreamWorks, would routinely spend over $150 million on their films even as recently as half-a-decade ago. But in the last few years alone, DreamWorks has delivered major hits such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, all on budgets of lower than $100 million.

Pixar is the only studio that continues to spend top dollar on its products; Inside Out 2, for instance, cost a reported $200 million to produce, but also generated over $1.6 billion worldwide. It’s among the top 10 highest-grossing films in history, in addition to being Pixar’s biggest hit. Meanwhile, the top-grossing DreamWorks’ movie of all time remains Shrek 2, which has generated over $930 million worldwide. Incidentally, the movie was recently re-released in theaters in honor of its 20th anniversary. Two more Shrek films — Shrek the Third ($807 million) and Shrek Forever After ($756 million) — rank at the number two and three spots on the all-time DreamWorks list; they’re followed by Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted ($746 million) and a couple of Kung Fu Panda movies.

DreamWorks' Films Have Grossed More Globally than Those of Pixar

DreamWorks, like most studios, depends heavily on franchises, but curiously, none of its films has ever made more than $1 billion worldwide. This is a rarity these days, when even Illumination can regularly deliver billion-dollar blockbusters. The Wild Robot, despite its 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, isn’t going to be the film that breaks this streak. But at the rate it’s going, it’ll definitely generate a great return on investment for the studio. You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.