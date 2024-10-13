Although The Wild Robot is clearly playing like a B-tier animated release — the distinction is especially obvious in a year that has seen the back-to-back blockbuster success of Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 — the movie is a big enough hit for DreamWorks to have been given a go-ahead to start working on a sequel. Based on the children’s books by Peter Brown and directed by DreamWorks veteran Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot has shown exceptional resilience at the box office, and this weekend — its third — the film inched towards a massive global milestone after launching in key international territories.

With around $85 million domestically and another $64 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at a solid $148 million. It helps that The Wild Robot was produced for under $80 million, which is in the same range as the reported price tags for recent DreamWorks hits such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Kung Fu Panda 4. But while those films belonged to proven franchises, The Wild Robot was designed to spawn sequels of its own. The adoration that the film has received from all quarters made it clear that audiences are interested in revisiting the film's warm world again.

The Wild Robot opened to near-unanimous praise, and is among the best-reviewed films on DreamWorks’ roster. The animation house recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and, thanks to The Wild Robot’s performance, has increased its lead at the global box office over rival studio Pixar. The movie currently sits at a “certified fresh” 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, cementing itself as a top contender for the Best Animated Feature honor at next year's Oscars. Audiences were equally impressed, also awarding it a 98% score on RT.

'The Wild Robot' Is a Strong Contender at Next Year's Oscars

While the movie can’t be compared to the blockbuster hits Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, which have grossed a combined total of around $2.5 billion between them, it certainly out-performed Paramount’s Transformers One. Released only a week prior, the animated prequel has struggled at the box office, barely passing the $50 million mark domestically and the $100 million mark worldwide.

Featuring an all-star voice cast that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames, The Wild Robot is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

