During a year marred with box office failures such as Argylle and Furiosa — two big budget goliaths that lost their respective studios a ton of cash — animation has delivered several of the year's biggest hits. Not least of which is The Wild Robot, which recently crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office after a successful third weekend in theaters and the subsequent Monday, which saw the film earn $3.5 million domestically. The Wild Robot's current $152 million worldwide haul comes from $87 million domestically and $65 million internationally, and the film is also poised to zoom past The Fall Guy — one of the biggest box office flops of the year — in the following days to become the fourth-highest-grossing domestic movie of the year for Universal.

The Wild Robot currently sits as the 20th highest-grossing movie of the year, just over $10 million behind Joker: Folie à Deux, which experienced one of the worst second-weekend box office drops in movie history. The Wild Robot has significantly out-performed Joker 2 in the United States, earning $87 million to The Clown Prince of Gotham's $52 million, but the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led sequel has done much better overseas, earning $113 million to The Wild Robot's $65 million. The Wild Robot stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o as the lead character of Roz, an intelligent robot who is strange on an uninhabited island and bonds with the creatures of the land to survive. Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor topline the supporting ensemble, with Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu, and Catherine O'Hara also giving voice performances.

How High Can ‘The Wild Robot’ Climb in the Worldwide Box Office Rankings?

As The Wild Robot continues to flourish and Joker: Folie à Deux falls harder by the day, the animated DreamWorks flick will likely pass DC's nightmare sequel in the next week, especially if the international box office haul also slows down. The Wild Robot would then need another $5 million or so to pass Bob Marley: One Love, the Kingsley Ben-Adir-led biopic which closed its theatrical run with a respectable $180 million worldwide. Ahead of Bob Marley: One Love is The Fall Guy, which grossed just over $181 million domestically, but The Wild Robot will pass Ryan Gosling's stunt epic domestically in the next few days.

The Wild Robot is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

FIND TICKETS