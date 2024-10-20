Celebrations are in order for DreamWorks this weekend, with the animation house’s latest release, The Wild Robot, passing an important domestic box office milestone and approaching an even bigger goal globally. The movie jumped past the coveted $100 million mark domestically this weekend, its fourth, as it neared the $200 million milestone at the global box office. The Wild Robot achieved this feat despite having debuted on digital streaming platforms some days ago. However, it has been observed that streaming availability does little to derail an already successful theatrical hit’s box office trajectory.

Just a few weeks ago, Despicable Me 4 legged it to nearly $1 billion worldwide despite being available on PVOD for the majority of its run. With $101 million domestically and another $94 million from overseas markets, The Wild Robot’s cumulative global haul now stands at a stellar $196 million. It’s DreamWorks’ second hit in a row this year, after the massively successful Kung Fu Panda 4, which grossed nearly $550 million worldwide. Like that film, The Wild Robot was also produced on a reported budget of $80 million. This has become the new standard for animated films, even though studios were happy to shell out around twice this amount on them in the pre-pandemic era.

Based on the book series by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot opened in the wake of fellow animated release Transformers One’s commercial disappointment, and earned exceptional reviews. It holds a “fresh” 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it among the best-reviewed films in DreamWorks’ history. The legendary animation house also saw its cumulative global box office haul near the $17.5 billion mark thanks to the film’s strong performance.

A Sequel to 'The Wild Robot' Is In Development

Directed by studio veteran Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot is inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki and follows the adventures of a matronly robot who is stranded on a strange new land. It features voice performances by Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames. A sequel was recently green-lit. You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

