It's been a big year for animation at the 2024 box office, with films such as Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 occupying several of the top spots domestically and worldwide. Another major animated hit has come in the form of The Wild Robot, which has earned $103 million domestically and $95 million internationally for a total just shy of $200 million. The Wild Robot has also had extreme legs at the box office, hauling in more than $10 million domestically during its fourth full weekend in theaters, meaning that it will have no trouble moving past $200 million in the next day or so. The film is currently just outside the top 15 as the 16th highest grossing movie of the year at the 2024 domestic box office.

Once The Wild Robot cobbles together another $1.5 million, it will move past Alien: Romulus to become one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office. The film just recently passed Bob Marley: One Love, the Bob Marley biopic which finished its theatrical run just short of $97 million, and the week before, it moved past The Fall Guy, the Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling-led stunt action epic that only earned $96 million domestically on a reported budget of $125 million. Once The Wild Robot passes Alien: Romulus, it will need another $6 million to move past IF, the family comedy directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds. It would then stand a solid chance of moving further up by grossing another $2 million to pass Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, starring Paul Rudd.

‘The Wild Robot’ Features a Star-Studded Cast

The Wild Robot is led by Lupita Nyong'o in the titular role as Roz, with Pedro Pascal playing her small fox companion, Fink. Kit Connor plays Brightbill, a duck that Roz and Fink take into their care, and Stephanie Hsu, Ving Rhames, and Mark Hamill all play Vontra, Thunderbolt, and Thorn, creatures they meet along the way. Catherine O'Hara also plays Pinktail in the film. The Wild Robot was written and directed by Chris Sanders and based on the book by Peter Brown. Before The Wild Robot, Sanders directed Harrison Ford in The Call of the Wild, the 2020 animal adventure film also starring Dan Stevens.

The Wild Robot is now playing in theaters everywhere.

The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. Runtime 101 Minutes

