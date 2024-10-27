It’s been observed in the past as well, usually with family-friendly films, but a bona fide box office hit is rarely derailed by an early streaming release. This has also been the case with The Wild Robot, which debuted on PVOD platforms several days ago, but is continuing to draw crowds both domestically and worldwide. The animated hit retained a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office this weekend, as it approached a massive milestone worldwide. Universal has been so pleased with the film’s performance that a sequel has already been green-lit.

With $111 million domestically and another $120 million from overseas markets, the film has now grossed $232 million worldwide. The Wild Robot was produced on a reported budget of under $80 million, which makes its achievements all the more special. In addition to its stupendously resilient performance at the box office, the movie has also earned some of the best reviews of any major studio release this year. It holds a near-perfect 98% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, cementing it as a hot favorite for the awards season.

It’ll pose a huge challenge to Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which remains not only the top-grossing animated film of all time but also one of the biggest hits in global box office history. The movie grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide in its theatrical run earlier this year, resurrecting the legendary animation house after a disappointing last few years. Despite its troubles, Pixar spent a reported $200 million on the movie, which goes against the grain as far as recent market economics are concerned.

'The Wild Robot' Is a Top Contender for the Best Animated Feature Oscar

Studios have significantly cut down spending on animated projects in recent years, with DreamWorks’ two previous hits before The Wild Robot — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Kung Fu Panda 4 — both being produced for around $80 million. Similarly, Illumination hasn’t spent more than $100 million on any of its blockbusters, including last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, and this year’s Despicable Me 4, which has quietly generated nearly $1 billion worldwide.

Directed by DreamWorks veteran Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot is based on the book series by Peter Brown. It features an eclectic voice cast led by Lupita Nyong’o and includes the likes of Pedro Pascal and Bill Nighy. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

