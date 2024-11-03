The Wild Robot, the gorgeous animation from DreamWorks, is continuing to bring audiences in their droves to multiplexes despite having been out for six weeks now. The film grossed another superb $15.8 million this weekend, bringing its international total to $147.6 million and outperforming previous animated releases like The Bad Guys, Trolls Band Together, and even Disney’s Encanto. The success overseas has been assisted by some great holds in key regions like the UK and Ireland which took its tally to $15 million after a $2.7 million weekend, and with the half-term holidays approaching in England, it looks like it won't slow down. Globally, The Wild Robot has made over $269 million.

In France, The Wild Robot added $1.8 million, reaching $11.1 million and earning a strong 4.5/5 audience score. Spain, meanwhile, had another massively successful hold, adding $1.4 million for a $7.9 million total, achieving a high 7.9 on FilmAffinity, matching Toy Story 3. Mexico’s $1.3 million brought its total to $17.8 million, surpassing Sing and Zootopia, while Italy reached $6 million, which was enough to overtake Puss in Boots 2. Germany added $0.6 million, surpassing Encanto at $6.5 million, and the Netherlands saw a 47% uplift to $2.9 million, outpacing Trolls 2 and The Bad Guys.

How Good Is 'The Wild Robot'?

It's fair to say the movie has probably already secured the status of a family film classic in its short time since release. The beautiful animation is complemented by a gorgeous story following ROZZUM unit 7134, known as Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), a robot who becomes stranded on a remote island. To survive, Roz learns to adapt to her natural surroundings and forms bonds with the island's wildlife, including becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill (voiced by Kit Connor).

The voice cast also features Pedro Pascal as Fink, a fox; Bill Nighy as Longneck, a goose; Stephanie Hsu as Vontra, another robot; Mark Hamill as Thorn, a grizzly bear; Catherine O'Hara as Pinktail, an opossum; Matt Berry as Paddler, a beaver; and Ving Rhames as Thunderbolt, a moose. The movie has been acclaimed by critics, praised for its stunning animation, heartfelt storytelling, and strong voice performances, particularly by Nyong'o. It holds a 98% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences also responding positively. Collider's Shaina Weatherhead loved the film, and hailed director Chris Sanders for adding another classic to his filmography:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling, and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

The Wild Robot is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

