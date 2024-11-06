The Wild Robot has been one of the most incredible success stories of the year, and now the film has reached yet another box office milestone despite having been in theaters for six full weekends. The Wild Robot recently grossed $7.4 million this past weekend to pair with $626,000 on Monday to $270 million worldwide. The film has achieved this total with $122 million coming from domestic earnings and $148 million internationally. The Wild Robot also reclaimed the #2 spot at the box office last weekend, with its $7.4 million falling short of Venom: The Last Dance at $25 million but handily beating Smile 2 at $6.7 million and Conclave at $5 million. Here, the Forrest Gump reunion starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and directed by Robert Zemeckis, collected only $4.8 million domestically on opening weekend.

The Wild Robot recently became one of the top 100 highest-grossing animated movies ever at the domestic box office, passing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, but falling just short of The Good Dinosaur, Bee Movie, and Migration. The Wild Robot is also currently one of the top 100 highest-grossing sci-fi movies ever at the domestic box office, moving past Free Guy and Back to the Future Part II yet falling short of Terminator Salvation and Prometheus. The Wild Robot is also the 13th highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, passing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire last week, but still needing $16 million to reach the same level as A Quiet Place: Day One, which finished its theatrical run with $138 million domestically.

You Won’t Believe ’The Wild Robot’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Wild Robot currently boasts nearly perfect scores of 98% from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, falling just short of How to Train Your Dragon at 99% from critics, but beating out the 2010 film which has a 91% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wild Robot features Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o in the lead role of Roz, and she’s flanked by Pedro Pascal, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. Kit Connor, Mark Hammill, Ving Rhames, and Catherine O’Hara also star in the film.

The Wild Robot is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

