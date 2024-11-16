Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot has soared past $300 million at the global box office, tallying an impressive $300.5 million through Friday. Directed by animation legend Chris Sanders and featuring Lupita Nyong’o in a standout voice performance, the critically acclaimed film has earned $134.4 million domestically and $166.1 million internationally, becoming a major success for original animated storytelling in 2024.

The success is made all the greater when you consider that it's also been available on Digital for a few weeks, yet it's still drawing in audiences around the globe. On top of being beloved by the critics as well as the audiences, with a 98% certified fresh critical and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Wild Robot has had a long period in cinemas that goes all the way back to September 27, with the film still hitting over the $1 million mark in daily takings as recently as November 11. As a result, the film is now the top non-sequel Hollywood animated title of the year and thefourth biggest animated studio release of 2024 globally, trailing only Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Kung Fu Panda 4. Additionally, it holds the title of the second highest ranked non-sequel studio film of 2024, just behind It Ends with Us.

Is 'The Wild Robot' Worth Watching?

It's only been out since September, but the movie has already secured the status of a modern family classic in that short time. The beautiful animation is complemented by a heartwarming story following ROZZUM unit 7134, known as Roz (voiced by Nyong'o), a robot who becomes stranded on a remote island. To survive, Roz has to learn how to adapt to her natural surroundings and starts to bond with the island's wildlife, including becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill (voiced by Kit Connor).

The voice cast also features Pedro Pascal as Fink, a fox; Bill Nighy as Longneck, a goose; Stephanie Hsu as Vontra, another robot; Mark Hamill as Thorn, a grizzly bear; Catherine O'Hara as Pinktail, an opossum; Matt Berry as Paddler, a beaver; and Ving Rhames as Thunderbolt, a moose, and it has been acclaimed by critics. Collider's Shaina Weatherhead couldn't get enough of the movie, and hailed director Sanders for adding another gem to his filmography:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling , and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

The Wild Robot is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown

