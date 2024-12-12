The Wild Robot was one of the biggest stories of the year at the box office, stretching its legs with grace comparably to 2023’s Elemental, which grossed only $29 million during its opening weekend but exited theaters with a total of $484 million. The Wild Robot had a similar pattern, opening to $35 million, and while it won’t reach the same box office highs as Elemental, it still earned far more than anyone was expecting. Now that The Wild Robot is set to leave theaters soon, the animated film finally met a box office milestone that it couldn’t conquer. After earning $142 million domestically and $180 million internationally, The Wild Robot is set to depart theaters just shy of reaching $325 million globally, currently sitting at $323 million after only earning $100,000 this past weekend.

The Wild Robot still etched its name into the history books by becoming one of the top 75 highest-grossing sci-fi movies ever at the domestic box office, passing Deep Impact (1998) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), but failing to eclipse I, Robot (2004) and The Meg (2018), the shark-hunting epic starring Jason Statham. The Wild Robot also earned a spot on the top 15 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically, performing with more gusto than both Venom: The Last Dance and A Quiet Place: Day One, while failing to reach the same highs as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and It Ends With Us, the Blake Lively-led Colleen Hoover adaptation that recently premiered on Netflix and has already taken the top spot on the streamer.

Is ‘The Wild Robot’ Streaming Anywhere?

With The Wild Robot set to exit theaters soon, everyone is wondering if, when, and where the film will begin streaming, but Universal has kept that information close to the vest and not announced a streaming date for The Wild Robot yet. The film is available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms such as Apple TV+ and Prime Video and will stream on Peacock as a production under the Universal umbrella, like Twisters or Despicable Me 4. Streaming information for The Wild Robot will likely be available soon, as the film has been on VOD for two months and will no longer be in theaters.

The Wild Robot is set to leave theaters soon. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and rent or purchase The Wild Robot on Prime Video.

The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong'o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O'Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks

